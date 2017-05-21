Did India U17 Really Beat Italy U17? AIFF's Faux Pas Revealed

In what was supposed to be a historic occasion and a "new chapter in Indian Football" might actually turn out to be one of Indian football's most embarrassing moment.

AIFF had claimed that India U17 team had beaten the Italian U17 team 2-0. But now details are emerging that the opponents were not the Italian national team, but a team made up of third and fourth division Italian players, called Lega Pro and Lega Pro 2 respectively. The official websites of Lega Pro, and Lega Pro clubs - Parma and Albinoleffe - revealed that the team playing India was a representative side of the league.

In fact, the Italian national team last played a match on May 9 against Turkey in the U17 European Championship. They haven't qualified for the FIFA U17 World Cup which will be held in the country later this year.

In fact, if we compare the two teams, none of the players that featured in the U17 European Championship played in the team that was beaten by India.

Here is the team that faced India,

Federico Brancolini – Modena, Edoardo Corvi – Parma, Francesco Micheli – Albinoleffe, Simone Della Morte – Lucchese, Davide Missaglia – Cremonese, Marco Ruggero – Padova, Antonio Vitale – Modena, Nicolo Maffini – Carrarese, Alessio Gianneschi - Robur Siena, Antonio Marrone - Juve Stabia, Matteo Bertollo - Bassano Virtus, Michael Fibiano - Juve Stabia, Alberto Maroni – Mantova, Alessandro Ramello – Alessandria, Alessandro Galeandro – Albinoleffe, Davide Rosso – Padova, Davide Rodolfi – Albinoleffe, Alessandro Davitti – Modena.

While the Italian team which turned out in the U17 European Championship was as follow,

Simone Ghidotti – Fiorentina, Marco Carnesecchi – Cesena, Raoul Bellanova – AC Milan, Antonio Candela – Spezia, Matteo Anzolin – Vicenza, Davide Bettella - Inter Milan, Alex Campeol - AC Milan, Gabriele Bellodi – AC Milan, Andrea Rizzo Pinna – Atalanta, Elia Visconti – Inter Milan, Fabrizio Caligara – Juventus, Roberto Biancu – Cagliari, Hans Nicolussi Caviglia – Juventus, Emanuel Vignato – Chievo, Manolo Portanova – Lazio, Moise Kean – Juventus, Davide Merola – Inter Milan, Pietro Pellegri – Genoa.

The team that lost to India was coached by Daniele Arrigoni whereas the head coach of the Italy U-17 team is Emiliano Bigica.

“All along, it is the Italian football federation who approved the team which was fielded on Friday . The team played with the Italian national team jerseys and there is nothing on record to suggest that this was not the national team.

“If Italy chose to field a team which is supposedly not its main team, how are we to blame? There is no doubt that the team represented Italy,“ a AIFF official was quoted as saying by Times of India.

The game finds no mentions on the official Italian Football Federation website.

India will face the same side again on May 23, as per the official website of third-tier club Albinoleffe.

India's performance in the exposure trip has not been up to the standard, with the team not able to register even a single win in the seven matches played against club sides from Portugal so far. India lost five and drew two (against Benfica and Saint Leu).