El Clasico, Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Highlights: As it Happened

Catch all the live updates from El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga on News18Sports live blog.



Preview:Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to start Saturday's clash against Barcelona, where his side could either reignite their title defence or effectively be knocked out of the running. Ronaldo had been absent from training after hurting his calf against Gremio in the Club World Cup final last Saturday, in which he scored the only goal of Real's 1-0 win over the Brazilian side and completed the full 90 minutes. "He is feeling good and is 100 percent," coach Zinedine Zidane told a news conference on Friday. Ronaldo is having his worst domestic campaign in nine seasons with Real, having scored only four league goals so far, although he goes into the 'Clasico' having scored five times in his last four games in all competitions. Real are fourth in the Liga standings, 11 points adrift of leaders Barca, who have played one game more. A win in Saturday's lunchtime kick off at the Santiago Bernabeu would offer the champions the chance to cut the gap with Barca to five points if they win their game in hand against Leganes. Defeat, however, would see them slip a remarkable 14 points behind. "We aren't feeling anxious, it doesn't matter how many points we have dropped this season, now we have to put in a great performance against a very good side," said Zidane. "It doesn't matter if Barca have played well or not this season, they are top on their own merits and for a reason. We are behind them and we want to cut that gap down. If we play well we can cause any team problems." Barca coach Ernesto Valverde said the enormous gap in points between the two sides would have little bearing on the game. "I don't think we are favourites, the league table has no influence on games like this because of the tension there always is," he said. "Madrid are such a powerful team that they can strike you down even when you're in your best moment of form. Also, they will be at home." Real outclassed Barca in the last 'Clasico' in the Spanish Super Cup back in August, winning 2-0 in the second leg at the Bernabeu to complete a resounding 5-1 victory on aggregate. The two teams have had contrasting results in the league since, however, with Barca going unbeaten in 24 games in all competitions and taking a six-point lead at the top of La Liga over nearest challengers Atletico Madrid. "We are very excited about the game, we're keen to vindicate ourselves after the Super Cup and to measure ourselves up against them. Both sides go into the game in good form and I think we're ready," Valverde said. Zidane added: "It will be the most difficult game of the season, these are always exciting and hard games but that's how we like them. Players live for games like these."





Dec 23, 2017 7:25 pm (IST) Barcelona have for the first time in their history won three consecutive La Liga Clasicos at the Santiago Bernabeu. In the process they have also opened up a 14 point lead over the defending champions.

Dec 23, 2017 7:21 pm (IST) Full Time: Real Madrid 0-3 Barcelona

Dec 23, 2017 7:21 pm (IST) GOAL: Real Madrid 0-3 Barcelona (Alex Vidal 90') Messi skips past Marcelo and cuts it back to Vidal who has just come on, but does not need a second invitation to hammer that home.

Dec 23, 2017 7:21 pm (IST) GOAL: Real Madrid 0-3 Barcelona (Alex Vidal 90') Messi skips past Marcelo and cuts it back to Vidal who has just come on, but does not need a second invitation to hammer that home.

Dec 23, 2017 7:18 pm (IST) Suarez brings it down and passes it off to Messi who plays it out to Andre Gomes, but his shot off target. Less than three minutes to go in this contest.

Dec 23, 2017 7:16 pm (IST) Messi almost scores again, as his shot from the top of the penalty box is just about collected by Navas after it crept through the legs. Real building their attack now. Marcelo is brought down slyly by Busquets and it is a dangerous free-kick position.

Dec 23, 2017 7:14 pm (IST) Leo Messi is back defending as well and has stolen possession from Real.

Dec 23, 2017 7:12 pm (IST) Messi is all over the park as you would expect and he has created a chance for Andre Gomes who's shot is saved and Barca have a corner.

Dec 23, 2017 7:11 pm (IST) Kroos takes the next corner, it comes out to Asenseio who plays it through for Ronaldo. His ball in is just out of reach of Ramos, but the Madrid captain was off-side.

Dec 23, 2017 7:10 pm (IST) Short corner taken quickly by Marcelo and the ball in falls to Ramos who hammers it goal wards but Ter Stegen saves again.

Dec 23, 2017 7:08 pm (IST) Barcelona are in no hurry to take their corners and are very happy to even play the ball back to Ter Stegen and run down the clock.

Dec 23, 2017 7:07 pm (IST) Scintillating football from Barcelona as Messi's sublime touch gives Semedo space to shoot. But Navas saves it.

Dec 23, 2017 7:06 pm (IST) Big miss once again, as Gareth Bale can't finish it on his right foot from point blank range after Modric cuts it back. Fantastic save by Ter Stegen .

Dec 23, 2017 7:05 pm (IST) Asensio gets lucky as the ball falls favourably for him but his low cross in is well saved.

Dec 23, 2017 7:02 pm (IST) Big shout for handball denied for Real Madrid after Asensio's ball is cleared out. Bale picked up the move on the right and cut in and found Kroos who let Asensio have a run on the left.

Dec 23, 2017 7:00 pm (IST) Bale and Asesnsio are on with 18 minutes to go.

Dec 23, 2017 7:00 pm (IST) Marcelo steals the ball in the centre and finds Ronaldo, but his cross is well dealt with by Alba and Iniesta, who despite the pressure from Modric pass it out from the back

Dec 23, 2017 6:57 pm (IST) Iniesta is quick to steal the ball off Modric in the middle and slips it in for Messi who shoots but Navas gets down well and stops it from getting worse.

Dec 23, 2017 6:57 pm (IST) Messi slips it in for Paulinho but his second touch in the box lets him down.

Dec 23, 2017 6:55 pm (IST) Barcelona have slowed down the game and will now play a possession game. They have just over 20 minutes to hold out. Real Madrid meanwhile are waiting to bring on Bale and Asensio.

Dec 23, 2017 6:54 pm (IST) Real look to attack down the right, but the ball in for Ronaldo is stabbed out by Pique

Dec 23, 2017 6:53 pm (IST) Real Madrid Sub - Nacho comes on for Karim Benzema.

Dec 23, 2017 6:52 pm (IST) GOAL: Real Madrid 0-2 Barcelona (Lionel Messi - 64, penalty) Messi hammers home the penalty after Carvajal's red card

Dec 23, 2017 6:51 pm (IST) Red Card: Dani Carvajal sent off for a direct handball from a Pualinho header

Dec 23, 2017 6:48 pm (IST) Messi is bundled off the ball and Barcelona win a free-kick in the Madrid half.

Dec 23, 2017 6:47 pm (IST) Gareth Bale is about to come on and so is Marco Asensio. Both are changing into their whites.

Dec 23, 2017 6:47 pm (IST) Modric's ball in is cleared out by Rakitic after which Ramos clatters in to Suarez and takes a yellow card for his troubles.

Dec 23, 2017 6:45 pm (IST) Paulinho wins the ball off Kovacic in the middle and releases Messi, who plays it out to Suarez but the shot hits the side netting.

Dec 23, 2017 6:44 pm (IST) Marcelo swings it in to the far post but Benzema is unable to climb high enough. The ball is cleared and Casemiro and Suarez get involved on the sideline.