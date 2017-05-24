Europa League: Ajax, Man United Indulge in Banter Ahead of Final

The social media teams of Ajax and Manchester United indulged in some friendly banter exchange ahead of the big Europa League final.

Both the clubs are European heavyweights, and have overflowing trophy cabinets thanks to their glorious pasts.

Manchester United have won every major trophy except the Europa League, and Ajax took a sly dig at that, tweeting: "Hi @ManUtd, we've heard something's missing in your Trophy Cabinet! And we would like to keep it that way! 😏"

#UELfinal #ajaman

Hi @ManUtd, we've heard something's missing in your Trophy Cabinet! And we would like to keep it that way! 😏#UELfinal #ajaman pic.twitter.com/B1ZsVczMu9 — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) May 22, 2017

However, Manchester United wasn't going to take it lying down, and replied saying: ".@AFCAjax Our cabinet is already pretty full, but don’t worry – we can always make more room 😉🏆"

.@AFCAjax Our cabinet is already pretty full, but don’t worry – we can always make more room 😉🏆 https://t.co/zeSn22JP7w — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 22, 2017

Both the teams will fight it out tonight, but the match is likely to be overshadowed by the horrific Manchester attacks which has left 22 people dead.

United cancelled their eve-of-match press conference at the Friends Arena, but Mourinho and his players solemnly went ahead with a scheduled walk around the pitch before returning to the team hotel.

"We're all very sad about the tragic events last night; we can't take out of our minds and hearts the victims and their families," Mourinho said in quotes published on United's Twitter account.

"We have a job to do and will fly to Sweden to do that job. It's a pity we cannot fly with the happiness we always have before a big game.

"I know, even during my short time here, that the people of Manchester will pull together as one."

Announcing the decision to cancel their press conference, United said in a statement: "We are sure that, in the circumstances, you will all understand our position on this matter.

"Our thoughts are with the victims at this terribly difficult time." Ajax coach Peter Bosz told his pre-match press conference: "The feeling that prevails is that the final doesn't have the glow it should have.