Everton Ban Fan, Police Probe Goodison Park Brawl

Merseyside Police are investigating the brawl that broke out on the pitch between players from Everton and Olympique Lyon in the Europa League on Thursday.Everton have banned one individual after reviewing footage of the incident and would also register a formal complaint against him with Merseyside Police, the Premier League side said in a statement on Friday.Everton captain Ashley Williams sparked off the incident in the 64th minute when he shoved Anthony Lopes into the advertising hoardings after the Lyon goalkeeper had collected the ball from a corner.An all-out melee ensued with players from both sides getting involved, while at least one fan behind the goal was caught on video throwing punches at the Lyon players before stewards intervened."Merseyside Police can confirm officers are investigating following a disturbance on the pitch during a football match between Everton and Lyon at Goodison Park last night, Thursday 19th October," the force said in a statement on Friday."Detectives will be reviewing footage and speaking to witnesses to establish what, if any, offences have been committed."Everton manager Ronald Koeman blamed poor refereeing for the scuffle near the Gwladys Street End stand and the Merseyside club are likely to face disciplinary action by UEFA after the incident."I think the irritation grows in the game for our players and in my opinion that was the problem by the referee," Koeman, whose team lost 2-1, said after the match."The referee was Dutch but he didn't do anything against the theatre of some of the Lyon players. (Lyon captain Nabil) Fekir in the first half dived 10 times."I understand with my players, that comes out of frustration. I don't know what happened but I can understand it."Defender Williams, who scored an equaliser for Everton minutes after the incident, and Lyon striker Bertrand Traore, who scored the winner for his side, received yellow cards.The loss increases scrutiny of Koeman, whose team sit bottom of their group with no wins in three Europa League games and on a two-game winless streak in the Premier League, where they are 16th in the standings.Everton host top four contenders Arsenal in the league on Sunday.