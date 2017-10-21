FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017, Mali vs Ghana Quarter-finals, Highlights: As It Happened
Catch all the action of the FIFA U-17 World Cup quarter final match between Ghana and Mali through our live commentary.
Mali in action against Iraq. (Twitter/FIFA)
Preview:
With very little separating the two in strategy and technique, Ghana could count on their better defensive organisation against Mali in an all-African quarterfinal of the FIFA U-17 World Cup.
Two-time champions Ghana are seeking to revive their glory days in the tournament, having last won it way back in 1995.
They have shown the intent from the word go, and barring the reverse against USA in the group stage, the Ghanians have been on the ball.
Ghana had been beaten 1-0 by Mali in the final of the Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations, and they would be determined to avenge that loss.
Besides a tight defensive unit and the speed of their attackers, Ghana will be backed up by a handful of vociferous globe-trotting supporters, who had been seen in all the venues so far in the tournament.
After the 2-0 win over debutants Niger in the pre-quarterfinals, Samuel Fabin's boys, as way of gesture, celebrated the victory with their hardcore backers, who go wherever the team goes.
Having topped Group A, Ghana eased into the last eight with goals from skipper Eric Ayiah striking twice. Ayiah has led the Black Starlets from the front and is one of the top scorers of the tournament.
He will certainly be one of the players to watch out for at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium tomorrow. Up against their west African counterparts, Ayiah, as well as coach Fabin, know the importance of the game.
"Definitely when you come to play a match of this nature, you look at the fans and when you see your countrymen there, it gives you confidence to (perform). They always expect us to beat them. The expectations are very huge, I would say," Fabin said.
He, however, remained concerned about the team's low conversion rate and wasted chances against Niger.
"Definitely, it is a concern, the erratic shooting and indecision. We are working on it, it is work in progress. We will keep correcting such mistakes till we get what we want. I am satisfied with the two goals we scored."
Thanks to their rock-solid defence comprising the duo of Najeeb Yakubu and Gideon Mensah, Ghana have conceded just one goal in three matches. They have also displayed a pacey brand of football, with Ayiah finding the back of the net against India and Niger.
He has formed a good partnership with the team's attacking midfielder, Sadiq Ibrahim, and they would fancy their chances against Mali.
While they left their opponents panting with their speed,the Ghanaians are aware that cutting through the Mali defence is a different proposition altogether.
Mali will certainly be high on confidence having pumped in five goals against Iraq and even though the Iraqi coach had accused them of fielding over-age players, Jonas Komla's side would not read too much into that.
Mali's Lassana N'Diaye has now scored five goals in four matches and he will fancy his chances against Ghana. Against Iraq, Mali toyed with the rival defence with
repeated forays. Ghana are expected to be a different ballgame, though, and heading into the game coach Komla's biggest concern is Mali's defence.
Mali have already conceded five goals in the tournament and they would need to tighten against their strong African rivals.
While Ghana topped their group with two wins, Mali stood second in Group C with equal number of victories.
Teams:
Ghana: Danlad Ibrahim, John Out, Gideon Acquah, Edmund Arko-Mensah, Najeeb Yakubu, Eric Ayiah, Ibrahim Sulley, Kudus Mohammed, Richard Danso, Emmanuel Toku, Aminu Mohammed, Abdul Yusif, Gabriel Leveh, Bismark Owusu, Kwame Aziz, Rashid Alhassan, Mohammed Iddriss, Sadiq Ibrahim, Isaac Gyamfi, Michael Acquaye.
Mali: Alkalifa Coulibaly, Boubacar Haidara, Djemoussa Traore, Fode Konate, Mamadi Fofana, Mohamed Camara, Hadji Drame, Abdoulaye Dabo, Seme Camara, Salam Giddou, Mamadou Traore, Mahamane Toure, Soumaila Doumbia, Siaka Sidibe, Abdoulaye Diaby, Youssouf Koita, Mamadou Samake, Ibrahiim Kane, Lassana Ndiayne, Cheick Oumar Doucoure, Massire Gassama
FIFA U-17 World Cup, 2017
Start of First Half
Foul - Mali : Lassana Ndiaye
Free Kick - Ghana : Ibrahim Danlad
Throw-In - Ghana : Rashid Alhassan
Throw-In - Ghana : Rashid Alhassan
Foul - Mali : Hadji Drame
Free Kick - Ghana : Rashid Alhassan
Cross - Ghana : Ibrahim Sulley
Throw-In - Ghana : Najeeb Yakubu
Cross - Ghana : Najeeb Yakubu
Goal Kick - Mali : Youssouf Koita
Throw-In - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane
Cross - Mali : Salam Giddou
Off Target - Mali : Hadji Drame
Goal Kick - Ghana : Ibrahim Danlad
Foul - Ghana : Gabriel Leveh
Free Kick - Mali : Youssouf Koita
Cross - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane
Off Target - Mali : Lassana Ndiaye
Goal Kick - Ghana : Ibrahim Danlad
Foul - Mali : Mohamed Camara
Free Kick - Ghana : Mohammed Kudus
Foul - Ghana : Ibrahim Sulley
Free Kick - Mali
Throw-In - Mali : Abdoulaye Diaby
Cross - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane
Corner - Mali : Salam Giddou
Off Target - Ghana : Eric Ayiah
Goal Kick - Mali : Youssouf Koita
Foul - Mali : Mohamed Camara
Free Kick - Ghana : Gideon Mensah
Throw-In - Ghana
On Target - Mali : Hadji Drame
Goal - Mali : Hadji Drame
Throw-In - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane
Throw-In - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane
Throw-In - Mali : Lassana Ndiaye
Throw-In - Mali : Fode Konate
Foul - Mali : Mamadou Samake
Free Kick - Ghana : Gideon Mensah
Foul - Mali : Djemoussa Traore
Free Kick - Ghana : Mohammed Iddriss
Off Target - Ghana : Mohammed Iddriss
Goal Kick - Mali : Youssouf Koita
Foul - Mali : Mohamed Camara
Free Kick - Ghana
Throw-In - Ghana : Najeeb Yakubu
Throw-In - Mali : Djemoussa Traore
Corner - Mali : Salam Giddou
Foul - Mali : Djemoussa Traore
Foul - Ghana : Mohammed Kudus
Free Kick - Mali : Salam Giddou
Off Target - Mali : Salam Giddou
Goal Kick - Ghana : Ibrahim Danlad
Throw-In - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane
Throw-In - Ghana : Najeeb Yakubu
Throw-In - Ghana : Rashid Alhassan
Cross - Ghana : Mohammed Iddriss
Foul - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane
Free Kick - Ghana : Emmanuel Toku
Cross - Ghana : Mohammed Iddriss
Throw-In - Mali : Salam Giddou
Cross - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane
On Target - Mali : Fode Konate
Throw-In - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane
Throw-In - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane
Throw-In - Ghana : Najeeb Yakubu
Throw-In - Ghana : Najeeb Yakubu
Throw-In - Ghana : Najeeb Yakubu
Throw-In - Ghana : Najeeb Yakubu
Throw-In - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane
Foul - Ghana : Mohammed Kudus
Free Kick - Mali : Boubacar Haidara
Throw-In - Mali : Fode Konate
Goal Kick - Mali : Youssouf Koita
Foul - Ghana : Gabriel Leveh
Free Kick - Mali : Mohamed Camara
Offside - Mali : Lassana Ndiaye
Free Kick - Ghana : Ibrahim Danlad
Foul - Ghana : Ibrahim Sulley
Free Kick - Mali : Boubacar Haidara
Cross - Mali : Mohamed Camara
Goal Kick - Ghana : Ibrahim Danlad
Throw-In - Ghana : Emmanuel Toku
Foul - Ghana : Najeeb Yakubu
Free Kick - Mali : Boubacar Haidara
Throw-In - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane
Throw-In - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane
Foul - Ghana : Najeeb Yakubu
Yellow Card - Ghana : Najeeb Yakubu
Free Kick - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane
Cross - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane
Off Target - Mali : Fode Konate
Goal Kick - Ghana : Ibrahim Danlad
Foul - Ghana : Mohammed Kudus
Free Kick - Mali : Youssouf Koita
Throw-In - Ghana : Najeeb Yakubu
Foul - Ghana : Eric Ayiah
Free Kick - Mali : Boubacar Haidara
Throw-In - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane
Foul - Ghana : Najeeb Yakubu
Free Kick - Mali : Boubacar Haidara
Throw-In - Ghana : Najeeb Yakubu
Throw-In - Ghana : Najeeb Yakubu
Throw-In - Ghana : Najeeb Yakubu
Cross - Ghana : Rashid Alhassan
Foul - Ghana : Mohammed Kudus
Free Kick - Mali : Youssouf Koita
Foul - Ghana : Najeeb Yakubu
Free Kick - Mali : Boubacar Haidara
Throw-In - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane
Cross - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane
Offside - Mali : Djemoussa Traore
Free Kick - Ghana : Ibrahim Danlad
Foul - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane
Free Kick - Ghana : Najeeb Yakubu
Throw-In - Mali : Djemoussa Traore
Foul - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane
Free Kick - Ghana : Mohammed Iddriss
On Target - Ghana : Mohammed Iddriss
Throw-In - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane
Throw-In - Ghana : Najeeb Yakubu
Foul - Ghana : Eric Ayiah
Free Kick - Mali : Boubacar Haidara
Off Target - Mali : Mohamed Camara
Half Time
Start of Second Half
Foul - Ghana : Rashid Alhassan
Free Kick - Mali : Mohamed Camara
Throw-In - Ghana : Rashid Alhassan
Throw-In - Mali : Fode Konate
On Target - Ghana : Mohammed Kudus
Throw-In - Ghana : Rashid Alhassan
Throw-In - Ghana : Rashid Alhassan
Foul - Ghana : Mohammed Kudus
Free Kick - Mali
Foul - Mali : Abdoulaye Diaby
Free Kick - Ghana : Ibrahim Sulley
Foul - Mali : Djemoussa Traore
Free Kick - Ghana : Najeeb Yakubu
Goal Kick - Mali : Youssouf Koita
Foul - Ghana : Gideon Mensah
Free Kick - Mali : Boubacar Haidara
Foul - Ghana : Ibrahim Sulley
Free Kick - Mali : Fode Konate
Cross - Mali : Fode Konate
Foul - Mali : Djemoussa Traore
Free Kick - Ghana : Najeeb Yakubu
Throw-In - Ghana : Rashid Alhassan
Throw-In - Ghana : Rashid Alhassan
Foul - Mali : Djemoussa Traore
Free Kick - Ghana : Gideon Mensah
Substitution - Ghana (In: Ibrahim Sadiq, Out: Ibrahim Sulley)
Goal Kick - Mali : Youssouf Koita
Foul - Mali : Salam Giddou
Free Kick - Ghana : Mohammed Iddriss
Foul - Ghana : Eric Ayiah
Free Kick - Mali : Youssouf Koita
Throw-In - Ghana : Najeeb Yakubu
Foul - Ghana : Rashid Alhassan
Free Kick - Mali : Fode Konate
Throw-In - Ghana : Rashid Alhassan
Foul - Ghana : Mohammed Kudus
Free Kick - Mali : Youssouf Koita
Throw-In - Ghana : Najeeb Yakubu
Throw-In - Ghana : Rashid Alhassan
Foul - Mali : Mohamed Camara
Free Kick - Ghana : Abdul Yusif
Corner - Ghana : Mohammed Iddriss
Throw-In - Mali : Fode Konate
On Target - Mali : Djemoussa Traore
Goal - Mali : Djemoussa Traore
Substitution - Ghana (In: Richard Danso, Out: Gabriel Leveh)
Foul - Mali : Fode Konate
Free Kick - Ghana : Mohammed Iddriss
Off Target - Ghana : Mohammed Iddriss
Goal Kick - Mali : Youssouf Koita
Cross - Mali : Salam Giddou
Throw-In - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane
Throw-In - Ghana : Najeeb Yakubu
Throw-In - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane
Foul - Ghana : Gideon Mensah
Free Kick - Mali : Salam Giddou
Foul - Ghana : Richard Danso
Free Kick - Mali
On Target - Mali : Mohamed Camara
Off Target - Mali : Hadji Drame
Goal Kick - Ghana : Ibrahim Danlad
Foul - Mali : Hadji Drame
Free Kick - Ghana : Rashid Alhassan
Foul - Mali : Fode Konate
On Target - Ghana : Mohammed Kudus
Penalty Kick - Ghana : Mohammed Kudus
On Target - Ghana : Richard Danso
Throw-In - Mali : Fode Konate
Cross - Mali : Abdoulaye Diaby
Foul - Ghana : Eric Ayiah
Free Kick - Mali : Boubacar Haidara
Throw-In - Mali : Mamadou Samake
Foul - Mali : Mohamed Camara
Yellow Card - Mali : Mohamed Camara
Substitution - Ghana (In: Mohammed Aminu, Out: Emmanuel Toku)
Free Kick - Ghana : Rashid Alhassan
Foul - Ghana : Mohammed Kudus
Substitution - Mali (In: Cheick Doucoure, Out: Salam Giddou)
Free Kick - Mali : Youssouf Koita
Foul - Ghana : Mohammed Aminu
Free Kick - Mali : Abdoulaye Diaby
Off Target - Mali : Cheick Doucoure
Goal Kick - Ghana : Ibrahim Danlad
Foul - Ghana : Mohammed Aminu
Substitution - Mali (In: Seme Camara, Out: Hadji Drame)
Foul - Ghana : Mohammed Aminu
Free Kick - Mali : Fode Konate
Foul - Mali : Seme Camara
Free Kick - Ghana : Gideon Mensah
Throw-In - Ghana : Najeeb Yakubu
Throw-In - Ghana : Ibrahim Sadiq
Throw-In - Ghana : Najeeb Yakubu
Corner - Ghana : Mohammed Iddriss
Foul - Ghana : Mohammed Kudus
Free Kick - Mali : Boubacar Haidara
Off Target - Mali : Boubacar Haidara
Goal Kick - Ghana : Ibrahim Danlad
Foul - Mali : Djemoussa Traore
Free Kick - Ghana : Mohammed Kudus
Goal Kick - Mali : Youssouf Koita
Throw-In - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane
Foul - Ghana : Eric Ayiah
Free Kick - Mali : Boubacar Haidara
Foul - Ghana : Mohammed Kudus
Free Kick - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane
Off Target - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane
Goal Kick - Ghana : Ibrahim Danlad
Foul - Ghana : Ibrahim Sadiq
Free Kick - Mali : Abdoulaye Diaby
Off Target - Mali : Lassana Ndiaye
Goal Kick - Ghana : Ibrahim Danlad
Throw-In - Mali : Mohamed Camara
Cross - Mali : Seme Camara
Corner - Mali : Mohamed Camara
Foul - Mali : Mohamed Camara
Free Kick - Ghana : Abdul Yusif
Foul - Mali : Lassana Ndiaye
Substitution - Mali (In: Siaka Sidibe, Out: Djemoussa Traore)
Free Kick - Ghana : Abdul Yusif
Foul - Ghana : Richard Danso
Free Kick - Mali : Youssouf Koita
Throw-In - Ghana : Rashid Alhassan
Foul - Ghana : Abdul Yusif
Free Kick - Mali : Mohamed Camara
On Target - Mali : Mohamed Camara
End of Second Half
Match Completed