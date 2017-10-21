FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017, Mali vs Ghana Quarter-finals, Highlights: As It Happened

FIFA U-17 World Cup, 2017

1:0 Start of First Half

1:37 Foul - Mali : Lassana Ndiaye

1:56 Free Kick - Ghana : Ibrahim Danlad

2:51 Throw-In - Ghana : Rashid Alhassan

3:10 Throw-In - Ghana : Rashid Alhassan

3:16 Foul - Mali : Hadji Drame

3:26 Free Kick - Ghana : Rashid Alhassan

4:46 Cross - Ghana : Ibrahim Sulley

5:3 Throw-In - Ghana : Najeeb Yakubu

5:9 Cross - Ghana : Najeeb Yakubu

5:35 Goal Kick - Mali : Youssouf Koita

5:53 Throw-In - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane

6:12 Cross - Mali : Salam Giddou

6:14 Off Target - Mali : Hadji Drame

6:42 Goal Kick - Ghana : Ibrahim Danlad

8:30 Foul - Ghana : Gabriel Leveh

8:49 Free Kick - Mali : Youssouf Koita

9:15 Cross - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane

9:17 Off Target - Mali : Lassana Ndiaye

9:37 Goal Kick - Ghana : Ibrahim Danlad

9:42 Foul - Mali : Mohamed Camara

9:46 Free Kick - Ghana : Mohammed Kudus

10:32 Foul - Ghana : Ibrahim Sulley

10:45 Free Kick - Mali

10:0 Throw-In - Mali : Abdoulaye Diaby

11:7 Cross - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane

11:26 Corner - Mali : Salam Giddou

12:16 Off Target - Ghana : Eric Ayiah

13:37 Goal Kick - Mali : Youssouf Koita

13:50 Foul - Mali : Mohamed Camara

14:7 Free Kick - Ghana : Gideon Mensah

14:51 Throw-In - Ghana

15:6 On Target - Mali : Hadji Drame

15:6 Goal - Mali : Hadji Drame

16:10 Throw-In - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane

16:21 Throw-In - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane

16:37 Throw-In - Mali : Lassana Ndiaye

17:3 Throw-In - Mali : Fode Konate

17:21 Foul - Mali : Mamadou Samake

17:27 Free Kick - Ghana : Gideon Mensah

17:36 Foul - Mali : Djemoussa Traore

18:53 Free Kick - Ghana : Mohammed Iddriss

18:58 Off Target - Ghana : Mohammed Iddriss

19:19 Goal Kick - Mali : Youssouf Koita

19:38 Foul - Mali : Mohamed Camara

20:26 Free Kick - Ghana

20:43 Throw-In - Ghana : Najeeb Yakubu

21:15 Throw-In - Mali : Djemoussa Traore

21:52 Corner - Mali : Salam Giddou

21:58 Foul - Mali : Djemoussa Traore

22:46 Foul - Ghana : Mohammed Kudus

24:1 Free Kick - Mali : Salam Giddou

24:7 Off Target - Mali : Salam Giddou

24:17 Goal Kick - Ghana : Ibrahim Danlad

24:23 Throw-In - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane

24:32 Throw-In - Ghana : Najeeb Yakubu

24:57 Throw-In - Ghana : Rashid Alhassan

25:3 Cross - Ghana : Mohammed Iddriss

25:58 Foul - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane

26:40 Free Kick - Ghana : Emmanuel Toku

26:42 Cross - Ghana : Mohammed Iddriss

27:5 Throw-In - Mali : Salam Giddou

27:17 Cross - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane

27:23 On Target - Mali : Fode Konate

27:57 Throw-In - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane

28:16 Throw-In - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane

28:26 Throw-In - Ghana : Najeeb Yakubu

28:42 Throw-In - Ghana : Najeeb Yakubu

28:51 Throw-In - Ghana : Najeeb Yakubu

29:17 Throw-In - Ghana : Najeeb Yakubu

29:40 Throw-In - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane

29:45 Foul - Ghana : Mohammed Kudus

29:0 Free Kick - Mali : Boubacar Haidara

30:13 Throw-In - Mali : Fode Konate

30:0 Goal Kick - Mali : Youssouf Koita

31:26 Foul - Ghana : Gabriel Leveh

32:8 Free Kick - Mali : Mohamed Camara

32:14 Offside - Mali : Lassana Ndiaye

32:27 Free Kick - Ghana : Ibrahim Danlad

32:35 Foul - Ghana : Ibrahim Sulley

32:50 Free Kick - Mali : Boubacar Haidara

33:4 Cross - Mali : Mohamed Camara

33:37 Goal Kick - Ghana : Ibrahim Danlad

33:43 Throw-In - Ghana : Emmanuel Toku

33:51 Foul - Ghana : Najeeb Yakubu

34:27 Free Kick - Mali : Boubacar Haidara

35:13 Throw-In - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane

35:25 Throw-In - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane

35:30 Foul - Ghana : Najeeb Yakubu

35:46 Yellow Card - Ghana : Najeeb Yakubu

36:18 Free Kick - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane

36:22 Cross - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane

36:25 Off Target - Mali : Fode Konate

36:44 Goal Kick - Ghana : Ibrahim Danlad

37:6 Foul - Ghana : Mohammed Kudus

37:36 Free Kick - Mali : Youssouf Koita

37:51 Throw-In - Ghana : Najeeb Yakubu

38:1 Foul - Ghana : Eric Ayiah

38:10 Free Kick - Mali : Boubacar Haidara

38:26 Throw-In - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane

38:31 Foul - Ghana : Najeeb Yakubu

38:35 Free Kick - Mali : Boubacar Haidara

39:1 Throw-In - Ghana : Najeeb Yakubu

40:22 Throw-In - Ghana : Najeeb Yakubu

40:31 Throw-In - Ghana : Najeeb Yakubu

40:47 Cross - Ghana : Rashid Alhassan

41:10 Foul - Ghana : Mohammed Kudus

41:22 Free Kick - Mali : Youssouf Koita

41:34 Foul - Ghana : Najeeb Yakubu

42:5 Free Kick - Mali : Boubacar Haidara

42:29 Throw-In - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane

42:34 Cross - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane

42:38 Offside - Mali : Djemoussa Traore

42:46 Free Kick - Ghana : Ibrahim Danlad

43:12 Foul - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane

43:29 Free Kick - Ghana : Najeeb Yakubu

44:19 Throw-In - Mali : Djemoussa Traore

45:17 Foul - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane

45:37 Free Kick - Ghana : Mohammed Iddriss

45:45 On Target - Ghana : Mohammed Iddriss

45:0 Throw-In - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane

45:0 Throw-In - Ghana : Najeeb Yakubu

45:0 Foul - Ghana : Eric Ayiah

45:0 Free Kick - Mali : Boubacar Haidara

45:0 Off Target - Mali : Mohamed Camara

45:0 Half Time

46:1 Start of Second Half

46:10 Foul - Ghana : Rashid Alhassan

46:19 Free Kick - Mali : Mohamed Camara

46:47 Throw-In - Ghana : Rashid Alhassan

47:11 Throw-In - Mali : Fode Konate

47:22 On Target - Ghana : Mohammed Kudus

47:33 Throw-In - Ghana : Rashid Alhassan

47:42 Throw-In - Ghana : Rashid Alhassan

48:21 Foul - Ghana : Mohammed Kudus

48:33 Free Kick - Mali

48:51 Foul - Mali : Abdoulaye Diaby

49:32 Free Kick - Ghana : Ibrahim Sulley

49:50 Foul - Mali : Djemoussa Traore

49:59 Free Kick - Ghana : Najeeb Yakubu

50:40 Goal Kick - Mali : Youssouf Koita

50:48 Foul - Ghana : Gideon Mensah

50:0 Free Kick - Mali : Boubacar Haidara

51:14 Foul - Ghana : Ibrahim Sulley

51:42 Free Kick - Mali : Fode Konate

51:47 Cross - Mali : Fode Konate

52:20 Foul - Mali : Djemoussa Traore

52:36 Free Kick - Ghana : Najeeb Yakubu

53:26 Throw-In - Ghana : Rashid Alhassan

54:14 Throw-In - Ghana : Rashid Alhassan

55:1 Foul - Mali : Djemoussa Traore

55:10 Free Kick - Ghana : Gideon Mensah

55:33 Substitution - Ghana (In: Ibrahim Sadiq, Out: Ibrahim Sulley)

55:57 Goal Kick - Mali : Youssouf Koita

56:1 Foul - Mali : Salam Giddou

56:11 Free Kick - Ghana : Mohammed Iddriss

56:40 Foul - Ghana : Eric Ayiah

57:8 Free Kick - Mali : Youssouf Koita

57:42 Throw-In - Ghana : Najeeb Yakubu

57:0 Foul - Ghana : Rashid Alhassan

58:21 Free Kick - Mali : Fode Konate

58:48 Throw-In - Ghana : Rashid Alhassan

58:52 Foul - Ghana : Mohammed Kudus

59:18 Free Kick - Mali : Youssouf Koita

59:39 Throw-In - Ghana : Najeeb Yakubu

60:10 Throw-In - Ghana : Rashid Alhassan

60:14 Foul - Mali : Mohamed Camara

60:27 Free Kick - Ghana : Abdul Yusif

60:56 Corner - Ghana : Mohammed Iddriss

61:21 Throw-In - Mali : Fode Konate

61:42 On Target - Mali : Djemoussa Traore

61:42 Goal - Mali : Djemoussa Traore

62:51 Substitution - Ghana (In: Richard Danso, Out: Gabriel Leveh)

62:0 Foul - Mali : Fode Konate

63:59 Free Kick - Ghana : Mohammed Iddriss

64:6 Off Target - Ghana : Mohammed Iddriss

64:36 Goal Kick - Mali : Youssouf Koita

64:58 Cross - Mali : Salam Giddou

66:19 Throw-In - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane

66:25 Throw-In - Ghana : Najeeb Yakubu

67:1 Throw-In - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane

67:23 Foul - Ghana : Gideon Mensah

67:58 Free Kick - Mali : Salam Giddou

68:13 Foul - Ghana : Richard Danso

68:28 Free Kick - Mali

68:34 On Target - Mali : Mohamed Camara

68:42 Off Target - Mali : Hadji Drame

68:48 Goal Kick - Ghana : Ibrahim Danlad

69:8 Foul - Mali : Hadji Drame

69:19 Free Kick - Ghana : Rashid Alhassan

69:25 Foul - Mali : Fode Konate

70:23 On Target - Ghana : Mohammed Kudus

70:23 Penalty Kick - Ghana : Mohammed Kudus

71:36 On Target - Ghana : Richard Danso

72:5 Throw-In - Mali : Fode Konate

72:25 Cross - Mali : Abdoulaye Diaby

72:35 Foul - Ghana : Eric Ayiah

72:49 Free Kick - Mali : Boubacar Haidara

73:19 Throw-In - Mali : Mamadou Samake

73:55 Foul - Mali : Mohamed Camara

73:58 Yellow Card - Mali : Mohamed Camara

74:45 Substitution - Ghana (In: Mohammed Aminu, Out: Emmanuel Toku)

74:59 Free Kick - Ghana : Rashid Alhassan

75:3 Foul - Ghana : Mohammed Kudus

75:36 Substitution - Mali (In: Cheick Doucoure, Out: Salam Giddou)

76:11 Free Kick - Mali : Youssouf Koita

77:44 Foul - Ghana : Mohammed Aminu

78:11 Free Kick - Mali : Abdoulaye Diaby

78:21 Off Target - Mali : Cheick Doucoure

78:30 Goal Kick - Ghana : Ibrahim Danlad

79:44 Foul - Ghana : Mohammed Aminu

80:27 Substitution - Mali (In: Seme Camara, Out: Hadji Drame)

80:40 Foul - Ghana : Mohammed Aminu

81:2 Free Kick - Mali : Fode Konate

81:14 Foul - Mali : Seme Camara

81:18 Free Kick - Ghana : Gideon Mensah

81:38 Throw-In - Ghana : Najeeb Yakubu

82:19 Throw-In - Ghana : Ibrahim Sadiq

82:35 Throw-In - Ghana : Najeeb Yakubu

83:4 Corner - Ghana : Mohammed Iddriss

83:22 Foul - Ghana : Mohammed Kudus

83:47 Free Kick - Mali : Boubacar Haidara

83:56 Off Target - Mali : Boubacar Haidara

84:9 Goal Kick - Ghana : Ibrahim Danlad

84:25 Foul - Mali : Djemoussa Traore

84:36 Free Kick - Ghana : Mohammed Kudus

85:48 Goal Kick - Mali : Youssouf Koita

86:36 Throw-In - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane

86:42 Foul - Ghana : Eric Ayiah

86:57 Free Kick - Mali : Boubacar Haidara

87:4 Foul - Ghana : Mohammed Kudus

87:37 Free Kick - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane

87:44 Off Target - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane

87:53 Goal Kick - Ghana : Ibrahim Danlad

88:8 Foul - Ghana : Ibrahim Sadiq

88:32 Free Kick - Mali : Abdoulaye Diaby

88:47 Off Target - Mali : Lassana Ndiaye

89:7 Goal Kick - Ghana : Ibrahim Danlad

89:20 Throw-In - Mali : Mohamed Camara

89:47 Cross - Mali : Seme Camara

90:16 Corner - Mali : Mohamed Camara

90:24 Foul - Mali : Mohamed Camara

90:36 Free Kick - Ghana : Abdul Yusif

90:0 Foul - Mali : Lassana Ndiaye

90:0 Substitution - Mali (In: Siaka Sidibe, Out: Djemoussa Traore)

90:0 Free Kick - Ghana : Abdul Yusif

90:0 Foul - Ghana : Richard Danso

90:0 Free Kick - Mali : Youssouf Koita

90:0 Throw-In - Ghana : Rashid Alhassan

90:0 Foul - Ghana : Abdul Yusif

90:0 Free Kick - Mali : Mohamed Camara

90:0 On Target - Mali : Mohamed Camara

90:0 End of Second Half

90:0 Match Completed

Catch all the action of the FIFA U-17 World Cup quarter final match between Ghana and Mali through our live commentary.With very little separating the two in strategy and technique, Ghana could count on their better defensive organisation against Mali in an all-African quarterfinal of the FIFA U-17 World Cup.Two-time champions Ghana are seeking to revive their glory days in the tournament, having last won it way back in 1995.They have shown the intent from the word go, and barring the reverse against USA in the group stage, the Ghanians have been on the ball.Ghana had been beaten 1-0 by Mali in the final of the Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations, and they would be determined to avenge that loss.Besides a tight defensive unit and the speed of their attackers, Ghana will be backed up by a handful of vociferous globe-trotting supporters, who had been seen in all the venues so far in the tournament.After the 2-0 win over debutants Niger in the pre-quarterfinals, Samuel Fabin's boys, as way of gesture, celebrated the victory with their hardcore backers, who go wherever the team goes.Having topped Group A, Ghana eased into the last eight with goals from skipper Eric Ayiah striking twice. Ayiah has led the Black Starlets from the front and is one of the top scorers of the tournament.He will certainly be one of the players to watch out for at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium tomorrow. Up against their west African counterparts, Ayiah, as well as coach Fabin, know the importance of the game."Definitely when you come to play a match of this nature, you look at the fans and when you see your countrymen there, it gives you confidence to (perform). They always expect us to beat them. The expectations are very huge, I would say," Fabin said.He, however, remained concerned about the team's low conversion rate and wasted chances against Niger."Definitely, it is a concern, the erratic shooting and indecision. We are working on it, it is work in progress. We will keep correcting such mistakes till we get what we want. I am satisfied with the two goals we scored."Thanks to their rock-solid defence comprising the duo of Najeeb Yakubu and Gideon Mensah, Ghana have conceded just one goal in three matches. They have also displayed a pacey brand of football, with Ayiah finding the back of the net against India and Niger.He has formed a good partnership with the team's attacking midfielder, Sadiq Ibrahim, and they would fancy their chances against Mali.While they left their opponents panting with their speed,the Ghanaians are aware that cutting through the Mali defence is a different proposition altogether.Mali will certainly be high on confidence having pumped in five goals against Iraq and even though the Iraqi coach had accused them of fielding over-age players, Jonas Komla's side would not read too much into that.Mali's Lassana N'Diaye has now scored five goals in four matches and he will fancy his chances against Ghana. Against Iraq, Mali toyed with the rival defence withrepeated forays. Ghana are expected to be a different ballgame, though, and heading into the game coach Komla's biggest concern is Mali's defence.Mali have already conceded five goals in the tournament and they would need to tighten against their strong African rivals.While Ghana topped their group with two wins, Mali stood second in Group C with equal number of victories.Ghana: Danlad Ibrahim, John Out, Gideon Acquah, Edmund Arko-Mensah, Najeeb Yakubu, Eric Ayiah, Ibrahim Sulley, Kudus Mohammed, Richard Danso, Emmanuel Toku, Aminu Mohammed, Abdul Yusif, Gabriel Leveh, Bismark Owusu, Kwame Aziz, Rashid Alhassan, Mohammed Iddriss, Sadiq Ibrahim, Isaac Gyamfi, Michael Acquaye.Mali: Alkalifa Coulibaly, Boubacar Haidara, Djemoussa Traore, Fode Konate, Mamadi Fofana, Mohamed Camara, Hadji Drame, Abdoulaye Dabo, Seme Camara, Salam Giddou, Mamadou Traore, Mahamane Toure, Soumaila Doumbia, Siaka Sidibe, Abdoulaye Diaby, Youssouf Koita, Mamadou Samake, Ibrahiim Kane, Lassana Ndiayne, Cheick Oumar Doucoure, Massire Gassama