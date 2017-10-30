GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Alan Shearer Says Title Great For English Football

Rarely do the English not look forward to their summers, but even rarer has been the Summer of 2017. England’s junior men’s football teams not only scripted history on Asian soil but also, made sure that they would be the only nation to win three major men's underage tournaments in a single year.

Abhimanyu Sen | News18 Sports

Updated:October 30, 2017, 12:36 PM IST
New Delhi: Rarely do the English not look forward to their summers, but even rarer has been the Summer of 2017. England’s junior men’s football teams not only scripted history on Asian soil but also, made sure that they would be the only nation to win three major men's underage tournaments in a single year.

England’s young footballers have been truly exceptional in the summer as they stepped up when required.

The Young Lions’ achievement is being rightfully recognised by more than a fair a number of former and current footballers.

Recently, former England captain and the Premier League’s highest goal scorer Alan Shearer was in India and he told News18Sports that this sudden upsurge in fortune has been a work in progress and that is the results are encouraging.

“The U-20 team did a fantastic job earlier in the summer in Korea when they won the first FIFA U-20 World Cup, and a title for the U-17 boys in India is great for English football,” Shearer quipped.

The Newcastle United legend, who was keeping a keen eye on the colts was understandably extremely happy after they beat the European U-17 champions Spain with a commanding display at the Salt Lake Stadium.



It has been a truly great summer for the Three Lions as they won the FIFA U-20 World Cup title, a UEFA European U-19 Championship crown this year and the FIFA U-17 World Cup as well. They could have added a fourth title to their suddenly bulging cabinet if they had not lost the U-17 Euros to Spain in Croatia.

