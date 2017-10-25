FIFA U-17 World Cup, England Ride Brewster Hat-trick, Beat Brazil 3-1 to Enter Final

News18 Sports Updated:October 25, 2017, 7:30 PM IST

18:55(IST) Full Time: England beat Brazil 3-1 to qualify for the FIFA U-17 World Cup on October 28th at the Salt Lake Stadium Full Time: England beat Brazil 3-1 to qualify for the FIFA U-17 World Cup on October 28th at the Salt Lake Stadium 18:50(IST) England by the way are on the cusp of making a second FIFA World Cup final this year. The England U-20 team won the World Cup in Korea in the summer. 18:49(IST) That miss from Brenner in the first half would have given Brazil the lead for the first time in the match today, and one wonders how the contest would have played out after that. He will be extremely disappointed about that. 18:48(IST) England are retaining possession without too much difficulty in the final few minutes. Brazil though have enjoyed more of the possession in the match overall. 18:45(IST) Brazil look down and out over here as they have withdrawn Alan with 5 minutes left on the clock plus added time. England still hustling and not giving the Brazilians any time on the ball or in attack. England lead 3-1 18:40(IST) Phil Foden trying to make it 4-1 with his shot from close, but that flew over Brazao and the goal. A fourth goal now will all but seal the result with no chance of a comeback from Brazil. 18:40(IST) Rhian Brewster is the fourth player ever to score two hat-tricks at the FIFA U-17 World Cup. 18:39(IST) Brazil have 11 minutes to make a comeback at the Salt Lake Stadium against England who lead 3-1 thanks to a Rhian Brewster hat-trick. 18:36(IST) GOAL: Brewster has completed his hat-trick and England lead Brazil 3-1 in the semi final at the Salt Lake Stadium. This is his 7th goal of the tournament and his second hat-trick in as many games. This is his 7th goal of the tournament and his second hat-trick in as many games. 18:33(IST) Brazil have been a far improved outfit in the last 15 minutes, the likes of Alan, Paulinho, Antonio and Junio knocking on the door for an equaliser. 18:28(IST) Weverson and Marcos Antonio have been excellent in the second half for Brazil. 18:26(IST) Excellent cross from the left, but Lincoln finds space to head towards goal, but it is off target much to Anderson's relief. There is a sudden spring in the step for the South Americans. 18:24(IST) With less than half an hour to go, Brazil are starting to up the ante and the crowd is getting behind them. Very similar to the Germany vs Brazil game. England will look for another goal to kill the contest. 18:22(IST) Alberto was clear on goal through the heart of the English defence after Paulinho sent him free, but his left footed shot was saved by Anderson. Meanwhile moments before that Foden had his shot saved by Brazao too. All the goals today have come through rebounds after the keeper saved the first attempt. 18:20(IST) Once again Brazil give away the ball in the attacking third rather cheaply and England clear their lines. The South American champions have looked jaded in attack as the passing has not been upto the mark. 18:19(IST) Anderson has some work to do as he fists away the shot from Brenner, who is now going off to be replaced by Yuri Alberto. 18:18(IST) Approaching the hour mark in the game and England have easily been the more complete team in the contest. 18:16(IST) England remember have Manchester United's Angel Gomes on the bench and waiting to come on. 18:15(IST) Only 3 European nations have won this tournament ever, Soviet Union (1987), France (2001) and Switzerland (2009) 18:14(IST) The Young Lions have not been affected by the conditions, and they are giving no time to the Brazilians on the ball. Cutting them off and hustling well in defence to win back the ball as soon as they can. 18:13(IST) Hudson-Odoi sends it across to Brewster and his free header goes over the goal posts. He should have completed his second hat-trick in this tournament. 18:12(IST) Brazil are defending in numbers and have just one player up in attack. Not a sight people are used to when you think about Brazil at a FIFA World Cup. Steve Cooper's side have done extremely well to peg the Selecao back. 18:10(IST) Paulinho shooting well from distance, but Anderson turns it away for a corner which England have cleared out without much trouble. Brazil looking far from their menacing self and have to up the ante if they want to make a comeback here. England lead 2-1 with 50 minutes gone. 18:07(IST) Brazil have been loose and careless with the ball in the midfield and England have transitioned well from defence to attack on every occassion. They had another chance but the ball was turned away for a fifth English corner 18:06(IST) England looking to build attacks early on through the wings. Foden who earned high praise from none other than Pep Guardiola, being main outlet for them. 18:04(IST) Second half kicks off at the Salt Lake Stadium. 17:49(IST) Half Time: An excellent half of football at the Salt Lake Stadium sees England lead Brazil 2-1 in the first semi-final. Brewster scoring both for England 17:48(IST) Brewster is on a hat-trick, will he score a second hat-trick in consecutive games? Brazil have conceded as many goals in this half as they did through the tournament before this - 2. 17:45(IST) Brazil had a chance to equalise with Wesley playing in a lovely cross, but the English defenders were alert. Paulinho was lurking at the far post. Catch all the action from the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup semi-final between Brazil and England from Kolkata on News18Sports Live blog.



Preview: There is always an exhibition of beautiful football whenever Brazil play but head coach Carlos Amadeu said that his side will not be content with just doing that and are determined to win the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Brazil have won the FIFA U-17 World Cup three times overall but have not done so for the last 14 years since 2003. "The mood is really happy in the camp but we are not finished. We know we have more things to do and we are clear about what has to be done to win this competition," Amadeu said at the pre-match press conference ahead of the semifinal clash against England. "We want to play the Brazilian style of beautiful football. Every time you represent Brazil, there is a similar buzz attached with the team, be it in a friendly or a World Cup. We are happy with that but we have more things to do here," he added. Brazil rallied from a goal down against Germany in their quarterfinal match with strikes from Weverson and Paulinho in front of a 66,000-odd crowd supporting them. Amadeu said there is little to separate between his side and England. "Both teams are totally balanced. No team has any advantage. Both can win, us or them. It's a battle between two strong teams with individual players who have really great skills. It will be a great match," he said. "If you see the history, we have balanced results. We faced England the most at youth level last year and the results were almost same number of wins, losses and draws." Asked whether his side's defence would be the key against the attacking Young Lions, he said: "We have a set of plans and it's no secret. When we have the ball we attack, when we lose the possession all players go to defend. We try to maintain this balance. We have to be committed to offensive and defensive system. Hope the boys will show good fight." England played all their three Group F matches and also the pre-quarterfinal against Japan here but the Brazil coach said his side too have adjusted to the conditions after playing against Germany here. "It's not an advantage for England. Since the start, I too would have liked to play our matches here but it's not possible. But we had one match here and we are used to the conditions." The match was originally scheduled to be held in Guwahati but it had to be shifted here at the last minute due to poor ground conditions at the Assam capital. The Brazilians had faced inconvenience as they had to travel back to Kolkata hours after they landed in Guwahati yesterday. But they are not complaining. Rather they were happy to be back. "The only thing I can say is that we are really happy to play in the World Cup. Whatever happens, we will adjust. We don't have the power to choose a venue or influence FIFA. We would have liked to play there in Guwahati as well, as the crowd there too was welcoming. But when we got there, we were informed that the match will be shifted to Kolkata. So we are happy to be back here again. Kolkata received us in a very good way and put on a spectacular show," he said referring to the quarterfinal against Germany that witnessed a record crowd attendance of 66,000-plus. Brazilian defensive midfielder Victor Bobsin will play a key role against England tomorrow and he said he's ready for the challenge. "I expect a difficult game against England but we cannot have too much respect for our opposition. England are no different. We expect to be strong in defence and expecting to be aggressive too," he said.

