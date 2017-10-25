FIFA U-17 World Cup, Mali vs Spain, Semi-final 2: Spanish Armada See-Off Mali 3-1

October 25, 2017

21:53(IST) Full Time: Spain hold on to beat Mali 3-1 in the second semi-final in Navi Mumbai and set up an all European clash in the final of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Full Time: Spain hold on to beat Mali 3-1 in the second semi-final in Navi Mumbai and set up an all European clash in the final of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. 21:52(IST) Mali have a freekick late on as a tired Jaume concedes a bad foul. Can Mali add a second goal? 21:50(IST) Mali shoot wide once again with a tired shot from Drame. The African champions have more or less accepted defeat. Though they will not be happy about the disallowed goal. 21:49(IST) Mali have 5 minutes of added time to work with and get two goals to take it beyond 90 minutes, and they need three goals to win the game outright. 21:44(IST) Spain have a freekick in a dangerous position just outside the box. Moukhliss is lining this up. The training ground routine did not work. 21:41(IST) Mali attacking on all cyclinders, and even though Spain are slowing the game down at every possible chance, the African champions are chasing the game and giving the European champions a very hard time. 21:39(IST) Mali attacking in waves now, but Spain are holding on for dear life. They have 10 minutes to survive this onslaught from the African champions. 21:37(IST) Spain look tired, but Mali have found a few notches of energy from somewhere. Mali's overall fitness which was well and truly evident during the quarterfinal against Ghana might help them, especially considering they have a habit of scoring late on. 21:35(IST) Mali have their tail up and even though the odds are against them, the African champions are attacking with a lot of gusto. Kane, N'Diaye and Mamadou all getting their shots in on Alvaro's goal and making him work. 21:32(IST) GOAL: N'Diaye gets it on target and hammers it past Alvaro Fernandez at the near post. Spain lead 3-1 in Navi Mumbai GOAL: N'Diaye gets it on target and hammers it past Alvaro Fernandez at the near post. Spain lead 3-1 in Navi Mumbai 21:29(IST) GOAL: Ferran Torres makes it 3-0 after heading home a Sergio Gomez cross from the left. That more or less puts the seal on the game. GOAL: Ferran Torres makes it 3-0 after heading home a Sergio Gomez cross from the left. That more or less puts the seal on the game. 21:28(IST) 20 minutes left in the game and Mali on the attack, but Spain are defending in numbers. The African champions have not found a way past the Spanish defence. Abel Ruiz has been fantastic up front for Spain. 21:24(IST) Mali have been mostly restricted to shooting from outside the box and one such shot almost turned the game on it's head. The disallowed goal will be a big talking point after this match is done. The Mali coach is not happy at all/. 21:22(IST) The whole Mali bench is furious and the referee is not having any of it. The disallowed goal incident has got some tempers going. Mali feel cheated and one would have to agree with them. 21:21(IST) Doucoure hammers it towards goal and it bounces back off the underside of the cross bar after going over the line. But with no goal line technology at the tournament, Mali are still to open their account. Coach Komla is furious on the sidelines. 21:18(IST) Nimble feet from Cesar at the top of the box, before Ruiz's first time curling effort goes just wide. Spain are knocking on the door for a third. Mali have to come up with a special performance to turn this around. 21:16(IST) Sweeping move from the left and Torres plays it in for Cesar, who shoots wide. That was a chance for Spain to finish the game. On the other end Mali are caught offside as we approach the hour mark. 21:12(IST) Goal mouth scramble in the Mali box, but Spain are not able to take advantage and add a third goal. Mali need to improve in the final third, because a third goal for Spain will as good as put the seal on the contest. 21:09(IST) Spain have brought the game down to walking pace, but Cesar's handball means Mali can get on the attack now with the DY Patil cheering them on 21:06(IST) Ruiz was through on goal and had a chance to complete a hat-trick, but Mali keeper Koita closes him down. Ruiz has been a striker who has caught the eye of many scouts through this World Cup. 21:05(IST) In the final 45 minutes, Mali have it all to do as Spain will be more than happy to hold back and soak in the pressure. As expected Mali have begun with more gusto in attack. They've had two efforts already in the first couple of minutes. 21:03(IST) Second half begins with Spain kicking things off in Navi Mumbai 20:47(IST) Half Time: Spain lead Mali 2-0 in Navi Mumbai after Abel Ruiz scored twice in the first half. 20:44(IST) GOAL: Ceasar's perfectly weighted pass is finished off with one touch by Abel Ruiz as Spain lead 2-0 against Mali. GOAL: Ceasar's perfectly weighted pass is finished off with one touch by Abel Ruiz as Spain lead 2-0 against Mali. 20:43(IST) Doucoure heads it goal wards from the corner, but it is off target again. Spain have taken a bit of battering in defence in the last 15 minutes, and will want to hold tight. 20:42(IST) Mali moving forward with force but have not been finishing well which is a worry for the African champions. 20:40(IST) Abel Ruiz waltzed in to the box unmarked and almost doubled the lead from Ferran Torres' well weighted pass. Mali's coach Komla looks unhappy and suprised that his defence is letting Ruiz walk about with that much ease. 20:38(IST) Doucoure gives Mali their first shot on target, Alvaro had to scramble to keep that low hard drive out. Spain will be eager for the half-time break. 20:36(IST) Quick feet from Drame but the shot is well blocked and the resulting corner sees Kane take a shot from distance again. Mali still to get a shot on target after 35 minutes of the semi final. 20:33(IST) The captain Samake takes a shot at Fernandez's goal from distance, but that was wide, and no one to touch it in as well. Mali threatening but have not had a shot on target. On the other side, Abel Ruiz almost turned that in with the toe poke. A second goal for Spain will really sting Mali now.

Preview: The defeat against Brazil in their group league opener served as a wake-up call, enabling them to get their act in order quickly, said Spanish head coach Santi Denia, ahead of his team's FIFA U-17 World Cup semi-final against Mali. Asked how the defeat against Brazil affected them, Denia said, "We quickly realised we had to get better and that was our job - the coaching staffs. And that's what we have been doing and that's what we have to do in order to have a chance against Mali." However, the La Roja juniors coach expects Wednesday’s game to provide a tough challenge as Mali are a formidable side in age-group football. "We know it will be a very difficult match. We know we have to get better in offence as well as defence. Mali are a very good team. They attack very well, use the width very well, especially the lateral backs. It's going to be a difficult match," he opined. Mali coach Jonas Komla also expected the game to be a tough one and said his team might hold a slight advantage of having played at the DY Patil Ground earlier. "Spain is a big team. We don't want to underestimate them. They are a very good team. We have played here. We know the pitch but we are in the semi-final and it is a big game. But, yes, we do have a slight advantage on account of the pitch," said Komla. Denia said his team has made small adjustments so far and will have to play as they have done so far and not change too much in its style. "In this tournament, most teams have played in similar style. We have played equal teams, adapting a little bit in the game plan in every match. We have been making short adjustments. "We know we cannot try to play transition game and that we basically need to play like we have been playing," said Komla. Denia emphasized his team was not under any extra pressure for not having won a world title at this junior level. "I have said it before there is no pressure on coaching staff or players; there is no pressure at all. We know there are challenges ahead and it's more about challenges and not pressure," the Spaniard said. About the hot and humid weather and its effects, Denia said it was up to the medical staff of the team to prepare the players. "It's a very important job of medical staff to prepare the players. Our players got used to the weather after the second match. Weather is something we cannot control. The one thing we can control is preparing for the match. That's what we have been doing," he said. "Our players have recovered and are feeling better after the quarter final match against Ghana. The doctor and physiotherapist are working and the team is ready," said Komla. "We know the captain is suspended, but we play as a team and there is no problem," said Komla about missing Seme Camarra for the match after he had picked up two yellow cards in the earlier matches. He also said his team, which had played on rain-drenched turf here and in Guwahati, can adapt to any conditions. "Actually, we know how to play in very dry and very wet conditions. Nothing changes for us," he said. Similar to Spain, his team had made the semi-final after losing its opening group game to Paraguay. "I then told my players it's just one loss, we have two more games (in the group) and play it as if you are playing in the final," he said.

And similar to Spain, Mali too had come through to the semis by winning all their remaining games.