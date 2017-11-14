Gabriel Jesus Good Enough to Emulate Ronaldo, Says Dani Alves

Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus has the technical ability and mental toughness to emulate former World Cup winning striker Ronaldo, Dani Alves has said ahead of Tuesday's friendly against England.Jesus has enjoyed a terrific start to his club career in England with Manchester City and the 20-year-old has also formed a potent combination with Neymar that helped Brazil book their spot in next year's World Cup finals in Russia."I wasn't joking when I called him the new Ronaldo," Alves told British media of similarities to the three-times FIFA World Player of the Year. "He's already great and will get better. For all that he's done, all that he's achieved, there's no pressure."He's doing what he loves."Jesus who alongside Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane have been scoring for fun this season with Manchester City has scored 10 times in 18 games this season.Brazil come into the game at Wembley on the back of a 3-1 win over Japan in a friendly on Friday.