India U-17 Coach Matos Hails Team After Chile Draw

India's U-17 chief coach Luis Norton de Matos has said the 1-1 draw with Chile in the recently-held Four-Nation Tournament showed that it is possible to achieve success in the upcoming FIFA World Cup.The Indian Colts came from a goal down to hold Chile after being reduced to 10 men in Mexico City."Chile are one of the best Teams in South American and it was a very important result for us (India)," Matos said."It showed that despite having started far away from the objective of the tournament in relation to other teams, it is possible for us to achieve success."Chile had taken the lead in the 40th minute but Nongdamba Naorem's 82nd minute strike equalised proceedings.Shortly after, Aniket was sent off in the 84th minute. Despite being, a man down the Indian Colts pressed for the decisive goal but could not find any as the full-time scoreline read 1-1."It is fundamental to believe in the process of practicing, maintaining their humility, enduring sacrifice and at the same time being fearless of facing any team in the world."But there is still a long way to go and we will keep working hard," Matos stated.The coach of the Chile U-17 side, Hernan Caputto also showered praise on the playing style of the Indian Colts."It was a very difficult match, the way India approached the match was very interesting," Caputto had said."We started 1-0, we had some chances, but India came out and started putting pressure on us with very fast transitions and in a counterattack they scored."It was deserving, India is a team that will compete and will make their country proud, you can tell there is a lot of work from Luis and what he has achieved with the players," Caputto concluded.