Live Score, FIFA U-17 World Cup, Brazil vs England Semi-final 1: England Lead With Brewster Double

News18 Sports Updated:October 25, 2017, 5:53 PM IST

17:49(IST) Half Time: An excellent half of football at the Salt Lake Stadium sees England lead Brazil 2-1 in the first semi-final. Brewster scoring both for England Half Time: An excellent half of football at the Salt Lake Stadium sees England lead Brazil 2-1 in the first semi-final. Brewster scoring both for England 17:48(IST) Brewster is on a hat-trick, will he score a second hat-trick in consecutive games? Brazil have conceded as many goals in this half as they did through the tournament before this - 2. 17:45(IST) Brazil had a chance to equalise with Wesley playing in a lovely cross, but the English defenders were alert. Paulinho was lurking at the far post. That was followed up by a cross from the left but Lincoln headed it over. 17:43(IST) Brenner has picked up an injury it seems after that challenge from Foden, and it does not look good for the Brazilian forward. A bit of the good old magic spray seems to have him up and running again. 17:39(IST) GOAL: Brewster has added another one as England lead Brazil 2-1 with half time approaching. Brazil's defenders will be kicking themselves, especially Vitao who put it on a golden platter for the Liverpool youngster. GOAL: Brewster has added another one as England lead Brazil 2-1 with half time approaching. Brazil's defenders will be kicking themselves, especially Vitao who put it on a golden platter for the Liverpool youngster. 17:37(IST) Brewster had a chance to take two defenders on, but it was too much to do. Both teams still looking for their second goal as half time approaches. Foden has been instrumental for England while Alan is pulling the strings for Brazil in attack. 17:35(IST) England have found their feet in the game, as Brazil are not looking as menacing in attack. The South Americans are tending to hold onto the ball a little longer which is alloowing the English defence to get in shape. 17:33(IST) Guess who is at the 🇧🇷Brazil-🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿England semi-final in Kolkata?!

Hello, @SolManOfficial!👋#FIFAU17WC pic.twitter.com/oMHzS21OYp — #FIFAU17WC 🇮🇳⚽️🏆 (@FIFAcom) October 25, 2017 17:32(IST) Anderson has fumbled shots from distance twice today and Brazil have noticed that as their players are closing in for the rebound. Brenner will be keen to make up for his miss. 17:31(IST) Brazil had the chance to go in the lead as Brenner had all the time and space in the world to find the back of the net, but his shot to Anderson's relief just trickled wide. That was big moment in the game. 17:29(IST) The flanks, with Hudson-Odoi and Foden for England have been their most potent outlets. Both players not shying away from taking on defenders. Hudson-Odoi won a corner, and Sessgnon had a free header which just went wide. 17:27(IST) It has been a brisk start for both the sides in this game. The teams have taken a cooling break with 20 minutes to go in the first half. Meanwhile Sol Campbell is in the house at the Salt Lake Stadium. 17:24(IST) The crowd are behind Brazil and it is a noisy Salt Lake Stadium which is packed. 17:22(IST) GOAL: Brazil have equalised through Wesley who bundled it in past Anderson after he saved the first attempt. The Samba boys are celebrating and the crowd is behind them. Brazi 1-1 England GOAL: Brazil have equalised through Wesley who bundled it in past Anderson after he saved the first attempt. The Samba boys are celebrating and the crowd is behind them. Brazi 1-1 England 17:20(IST) Paulinho takes a left footed shot at Anderson, but it just goes on the wrong side of Anderson's post. He had other strikers in the box to pass to and he apologises for ignoring them. 17:18(IST) Brazil are trying to get the likes of Paulinho and Lincoln up and running the channels in the English defence, and it almost opened up for an equaliser, but the defence was alert. 17:17(IST) The first 15 minutes have seen Brazil play much better than their opponents, but England have had luck on their side and the scores show they are ahead. 17:15(IST) Brazil threatening to get the equaliser, Vitao had a chance of the corner, though he was offside. Brazil are moving forward in waves and it will not be easy for England who must score again. 17:12(IST) Brazil have to come from behind for the third time in this tournament, but they have shown they can do that in their previous games. 17:11(IST) GOAL: Completely against the run of play, Brewster has scored after a brilliant ball over the Brazilian defence by Hudosn-Odoi. Brazao fumbled after which Brewster made use of the space and time. England score early again. GOAL: Completely against the run of play, Brewster has scored after a brilliant ball over the Brazilian defence by Hudosn-Odoi. Brazao fumbled after which Brewster made use of the space and time. England score early again. 17:09(IST) On the counter-attack, England caused some panic as Foden swept it in from the right, but Brewster who scored a hat-trick against the US could not connect with the cross. Brazil far more composed in attack so far. 17:08(IST) The English are rather nervy in the early stages as they are miscueing clearances, Brazil's Alan almost opened them up, but Anderson had it covered after the initial fumble. 17:06(IST) Brazil slip in their defensive third and England try to make the most of it, but Foden, who has impressed Pep Guardiola can't score England's 16th goal of the tournament. His shot goes well over. 17:05(IST) England have not been able to get themselves moving as yet in the first 4 minutes, but they have scored early in every game so far at the tournament. 17:03(IST) Brazil have stolen the ball in the midfield, but after stringing together a few passes, the through ball is over hit. The South Americans looking very comfortable on the ball early on itself as one would expect. 17:01(IST) Brazil have kicked things off here in the first semi-final on a ground they say makes them feel at home. Neither team will have it easy today. 16:58(IST) Both England and Brazil have admittedly enjoyed playing at the Salt Lake Stadium which can seat more than 66,000 people. The last game over here saw Brazil beat Germany, where except for only 35 seats, it was a full house. 16:55(IST) This is the first time England's first appearance at this stage of a FIFA U-17 World Cup, whereas Brazil are three time champions, with the last title coming in 2003 in Finland. 16:53(IST) This match was initially supposed to be played in Guwahati, but due to the bad weather and poorer ground conditions, the match was shifted to Kolkata to the Salt Lake Stadium which is also the venue for the final. 16:50(IST) Brazil Starting Line Up: Brazao, Wesley, Vitao, Lucas Halter, V Bobsin, Weverson, Paulinho, Marcos Antonio, Lincoln, Alan, Brenner.



England Starting Line up: Curtis Anderson, George Mceachran, M Guehi, Jonathan Panzo, P Foden, Oakley-Boothe, Bredwster, Hudson-Odoi, Joel Latibeaudiere, Steven Sessegnon, Morgan Gibbs White Load More

Catch all the action from the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup semi-final between Brazil and England from Kolkata on News18Sports Live blog.



Preview: There is always an exhibition of beautiful football whenever Brazil play but head coach Carlos Amadeu said that his side will not be content with just doing that and are determined to win the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Brazil have won the FIFA U-17 World Cup three times overall but have not done so for the last 14 years since 2003. "The mood is really happy in the camp but we are not finished. We know we have more things to do and we are clear about what has to be done to win this competition," Amadeu said at the pre-match press conference ahead of the semifinal clash against England. "We want to play the Brazilian style of beautiful football. Every time you represent Brazil, there is a similar buzz attached with the team, be it in a friendly or a World Cup. We are happy with that but we have more things to do here," he added. Brazil rallied from a goal down against Germany in their quarterfinal match with strikes from Weverson and Paulinho in front of a 66,000-odd crowd supporting them. Amadeu said there is little to separate between his side and England. "Both teams are totally balanced. No team has any advantage. Both can win, us or them. It's a battle between two strong teams with individual players who have really great skills. It will be a great match," he said. "If you see the history, we have balanced results. We faced England the most at youth level last year and the results were almost same number of wins, losses and draws." Asked whether his side's defence would be the key against the attacking Young Lions, he said: "We have a set of plans and it's no secret. When we have the ball we attack, when we lose the possession all players go to defend. We try to maintain this balance. We have to be committed to offensive and defensive system. Hope the boys will show good fight." England played all their three Group F matches and also the pre-quarterfinal against Japan here but the Brazil coach said his side too have adjusted to the conditions after playing against Germany here. "It's not an advantage for England. Since the start, I too would have liked to play our matches here but it's not possible. But we had one match here and we are used to the conditions." The match was originally scheduled to be held in Guwahati but it had to be shifted here at the last minute due to poor ground conditions at the Assam capital. The Brazilians had faced inconvenience as they had to travel back to Kolkata hours after they landed in Guwahati yesterday. But they are not complaining. Rather they were happy to be back. "The only thing I can say is that we are really happy to play in the World Cup. Whatever happens, we will adjust. We don't have the power to choose a venue or influence FIFA. We would have liked to play there in Guwahati as well, as the crowd there too was welcoming. But when we got there, we were informed that the match will be shifted to Kolkata. So we are happy to be back here again. Kolkata received us in a very good way and put on a spectacular show," he said referring to the quarterfinal against Germany that witnessed a record crowd attendance of 66,000-plus. Brazilian defensive midfielder Victor Bobsin will play a key role against England tomorrow and he said he's ready for the challenge. "I expect a difficult game against England but we cannot have too much respect for our opposition. England are no different. We expect to be strong in defence and expecting to be aggressive too," he said.

