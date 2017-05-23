Manchester Arena Attack: Man City Offers Support

Manchester City football club expressed sadness over the Manchester Arena attack which has left 19 people dead and 50 injured.

The club's official twitter handle sent out a tweet saying: "It's with great sadness we hear of the terrible events at the Arena. Our hearts go out to all affected and to our city's emergency services."

At least 19 people were killed in a blast at a concert in Manchester on Tuesday morning where US singer Ariana Grande had been performing and two US officials said a suicide bomber was suspected in the explosion.

British police said the incident, in which at least 50 people were injured, was being treated as a terrorist incident. Police carried out a controlled explosion on a suspect device several hours after the blast.

If confirmed as a terrorism incident, it would be the deadliest attack in Britain by militants since four British Muslims killed 52 people in suicide bombings on London's transport system in July 2005.