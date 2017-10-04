Neymar Penalty Spat has Calmed Down, Says Cavani
Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani has played down his penalty-taking spat with Paris Saint-Germain teammate Neymar.
Neymar celebrating a goal for PSG. (Getty Image)
Caracas: Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani has played down his penalty-taking spat with Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Neymar.
Cavani and Brazilian Neymar, the world's most expensive player, reportedly fell out over penalty-taking duties for PSG in recent league matches.
The despite blew up a couple of weeks ago when Cavani, PSG's regular penalty-taker, refused to let Neymar take a spot-kick against Lyon, only to then miss.
But then at the weekend, and after rumours Cavani had been offered a million euros to cede penalty duties to his higher-profile team-mate, Neymar took, and scored, a spot-kick against Bordeaux.
"These things happen in football. These are things that are sometimes blown up," Cavani, speaking to reporters in Caracas ahead of a World Cup qualifier against Venezuela on Thursday, said on Monday.
"We all know that they become bigger than they are. They are sorted out in the dressing room. Every (problem) has a solution. It's calmed down."
Despite giving up spot-kick duties, which Cavani took over when Zlatan Ibrahimovic left PSG a year and a half ago, the Uruguayan has still outscored his Brazilian team-mate eight goals to six in France's Ligue 1.
Cavani and Brazilian Neymar, the world's most expensive player, reportedly fell out over penalty-taking duties for PSG in recent league matches.
The despite blew up a couple of weeks ago when Cavani, PSG's regular penalty-taker, refused to let Neymar take a spot-kick against Lyon, only to then miss.
But then at the weekend, and after rumours Cavani had been offered a million euros to cede penalty duties to his higher-profile team-mate, Neymar took, and scored, a spot-kick against Bordeaux.
"These things happen in football. These are things that are sometimes blown up," Cavani, speaking to reporters in Caracas ahead of a World Cup qualifier against Venezuela on Thursday, said on Monday.
"We all know that they become bigger than they are. They are sorted out in the dressing room. Every (problem) has a solution. It's calmed down."
Despite giving up spot-kick duties, which Cavani took over when Zlatan Ibrahimovic left PSG a year and a half ago, the Uruguayan has still outscored his Brazilian team-mate eight goals to six in France's Ligue 1.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Toyota Fortuner 2.7 4x2 AT Review: The Ford Endeavour Competitor
- Apple iPhone 8 Reliance Jio Offer: Here's How to Avail The 70% Buyback Scheme
- Sapna Chaudhary: Meet Haryana's Not So 'Common' Dancer
- Dean Jones Loses Cool as Aussies Sink in Indore
- When SRK, Kajol, Rani Mukerji Had a Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Reunion