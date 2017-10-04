Neymar Penalty Spat has Calmed Down, Says Cavani

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani has played down his penalty-taking spat with Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Neymar.Cavani and Brazilian Neymar, the world's most expensive player, reportedly fell out over penalty-taking duties for PSG in recent league matches.The despite blew up a couple of weeks ago when Cavani, PSG's regular penalty-taker, refused to let Neymar take a spot-kick against Lyon, only to then miss.But then at the weekend, and after rumours Cavani had been offered a million euros to cede penalty duties to his higher-profile team-mate, Neymar took, and scored, a spot-kick against Bordeaux."These things happen in football. These are things that are sometimes blown up," Cavani, speaking to reporters in Caracas ahead of a World Cup qualifier against Venezuela on Thursday, said on Monday."We all know that they become bigger than they are. They are sorted out in the dressing room. Every (problem) has a solution. It's calmed down."Despite giving up spot-kick duties, which Cavani took over when Zlatan Ibrahimovic left PSG a year and a half ago, the Uruguayan has still outscored his Brazilian team-mate eight goals to six in France's Ligue 1.