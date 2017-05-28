Premier Futsal Set to Go Global; Dubai to Host Semifinals and Final

Premier Futsal will host the two semifinals and the grand finale of the event's second season in Dubai, making it the second Indian sporting event to go global after IPL.

In order to host the three marquee matches, Premier Futsal has collaborated with Dubai Sports Council.

Dubai Sports channel will be the official broadcasting partners of the event scheduled in August.

The event witnessed the coming together of football legends, Luis Figo, Premier Futsal president, and Alessandro Rosa Vieira, also known as Falco, and widely regarded as the Pele of futsal.

Figo said, "With season two, Premier Futsal continues its quest to not only be instrumental in providing the sport with the much-deserved recognition in India but also set the benchmark for privately organised sporting tournaments in the global futsal ecosystem.

"We are assertive of the potential the sport holds in the long run and its impact in the Indian market. Our alliance with Dubai Sports Council will only serve as a great platform to establish the league globally."

H E Saeed Mohammad Harib, general secretariat, Dubai Sports Council, said, "We are extremely happy to host a tournament of the stature of Premier Futsal in Dubai.

Excellence and creativity are two of our key pillars to foster the sporting ecosystem here and Premier Futsal embodies the same in its approach."

Dinesh Raj, managing director, Premier Futsal, said, "The long-term partnership between Premier Futsal and Dubai Sports Council will ensure the growth of this unique format of futsal.

"Premier Futsal in its inception year recorded over 25 million global viewers and we envision over 100 million viewers to tune into season two, thus making it the biggest sports export from India."