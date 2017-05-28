Ranveer Singh Cheers for Arsenal in FA Cup Final

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh was in attendance as Arsenal defeated Chelsea at Wembley to lift their 13th FA Cup.

Ranveer Singh is know to be a Gunner, and he posted photos of him sitting in the Wembley stadium.

He posted, It's electric out here at Wembley! ⚡️ all set for the final clash ! ✊#FACupFinals #ARSvCHE

Then, during the match Singh posted a video of himself, which was even retweeted by Arsenal star Mesut Ozil.

Finally, he celebrated as the team lifted the cup, saying: COYG !!!!!!! #FACupFinal #Wembley #Arsenal #Champions #YaGunnersYa ❤️

Aaron Ramsey scored a 79th-minute winner to earn Arsenal a stunning 2-1 win over Double-chasing Chelsea on Saturday and deliver embattled manager Arsene Wenger a record seventh FA Cup.

Alexis Sanchez's early opener for Arsenal, allowed to stand despite an apparent handball, was cancelled out by Diego Costa, only for Ramsey to reply immediately with the second FA Cup-winning goal of his career.

It was Arsenal's third FA Cup win in four seasons and 13th in total, making them the outright most successful team in the competition's history ahead of Manchester United.