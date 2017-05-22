X
Real Madrid Set to Sign 16-Year-Old Vinicius Junior For $50.4m
(Getty Images)
Brazilian football club Flamengo's wonderkid Vinicius Junior is set to join Spanish supergiants Real Madrid, according to reports in the Brazilian media.
It is being widely reported that the 16-year-old forward has reached an agreement with Real and the announcement will be made next week, en.as.com reported citing media reports.
The Brazil U-17 starlet is expected to join Real for a fee of 45 million euros ($50.4 million).
Dubbed as the next "Neymar", Vinicius has been the standout young player at Flamengo since bursting into the scene with the under-13 side.
In March 2017, Junior helped Brazil win the Under-17 South American Championship, scoring 7 goals and being named the tournament's best player.
First Published: May 22, 2017, 4:05 PM IST
