Real Madrid Set to Sign 16-Year-Old Vinicius Junior For $50.4m

Brazilian football club Flamengo's wonderkid Vinicius Junior is set to join Spanish supergiants Real Madrid, according to reports in the Brazilian media.

It is being widely reported that the 16-year-old forward has reached an agreement with Real and the announcement will be made next week, en.as.com reported citing media reports.

The Brazil U-17 starlet is expected to join Real for a fee of 45 million euros ($50.4 million).

Dubbed as the next "Neymar", Vinicius has been the standout young player at Flamengo since bursting into the scene with the under-13 side.

In March 2017, Junior helped Brazil win the Under-17 South American Championship, scoring 7 goals and being named the tournament's best player.