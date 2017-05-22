Spurs Must Now Win Trophies, Says Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur have laid solid foundations over the last three years but must now start winning trophies, manager Mauricio Pochettino has said.

Pochettino took over in 2014 and has led the London side to a top-three finish in two of the last three seasons but has yet to win a trophy. They finished the 2016/17 Premier League campaign seven points behind champions Chelsea.

"After three seasons where we work a lot and set the bases it will be important in the next few seasons to try to win trophies," Pochettino told Sky Sports after Sunday's 7-1 win over Hull City.

Striker Harry Kane scored a hat trick against Hull to take his tally to 29 goals from 30 league games and win the Premier League's Golden Boot for the second consecutive season.

"For him to play 30 games and score 29 goals is unbelievable," Pochettino said.

"He is the top scorer again and it's fantastic for him, a big achievement. It helps the team to play well and finish second. Next season is a big challenge again."

Tottenham last won a major trophy in the 2007-08 campaign when they won the League Cup.