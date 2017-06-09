This Celebration is Going Viral for All the Right Reasons

Football celebrations are a very important part of the game, and are often used to send a message to the world.

At times, when world is going through a terror crisis, with attacks happening all over the world and Islamophobia on an all time high, a small football club in Indonesia is sending a perfect message for everyone.

Lined up together, Bali United’s Hindu defender Ngurah Nanak, Christian forward Yabes Roni and Muslim striker Miftahul Hamdi celebrated Yabes’s second goal by showing the three religion’s prayer positions.

“Because different beliefs will not prevent us from achieving the same goals,” the photo’s caption reads.

The message also comes at a time when Indonesia - a secular country and a moderate country has been threatened by the rise of less tolerant Islamic political factions.

“Even though we all come from different religions and ethnicities, we’re all one, “Yabes told Indonesia’s Kompas.com. “We have to protect the country’s harmony and stay united.”

It will be interesting to see how FIFA reacts to the celebration, as the rules clearly state that the game should be free of any political or religious message.

“Players must not reveal undergarments that show political, religious, personal slogans, statements or images, or advertising other than the manufacturer’s logo,” FIFA’s rule book states. “For any infringement, the player and/or the team will be sanctioned by the competition organizer, national football association or to be justified by FIFA.”