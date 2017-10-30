Traditional Giants East Bengal To Feature In FIFA's Weekly Show

The 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup was a chance for the football loving Kolkata to witness some of the best young stars of the beautiful game up close.While England took home the World Cup, FIFA is giving Kolkata another reason to stay celebrate the sport and the traditional allegiances that they hold so close to their heart.FIFA are shooting a documentary on the nearly century old East Bengal football club which will be featured on the FIFA weekly television show. A team from the Pitch International production House shoots and packages the documentaries for the FIFA show, which documents the stories of football and its growing passion across the world.Says Paul Budimir, Producer for Pitch International, “East Bengal is the biggest football club and we want to focus on why it is important. There are lots of funds, lots of people, we heard about the derby game. We want to show the world what the place is about, many have heard about it locally and we want to give a global flavour.”The East Bengal club grounds were abuzz with young footballers practicing their skills while the documentary team shot for the FIFA show. It is a big boost for one of India’s oldest football institutions which is also one of the most decorated teams in the country. It is a moment of great pride for the Red and Gold camp that it is being recognized for their achievements at the competitive level.While die hard East Bengal football fans will have something to flaunt with the FIFA weekly show, it also sets a positive tone for Indian football as a whole.Shanti Ranjan Dasgupta, Assistant Secretary East Bengal Club is of the opinion that FIFA’s interest in Indian football will give the country a clear roadmap with the future of football. “To me since FIFA is here to shoot, they will guide Indian football and put a roadmap as it is not very clear to us. If FIFA takes and interest, then India will take an active interest. We want there should be one league, one nation, we believe in that and wish that happens.” He adds.The FIFA team who were shooting at the club grounds a day after the FIFA U-17 World Cup final were around for two hours at the East Bengal club promises.