Wolverhampton Wanderers Attempting to Bring Robbie Keane Back to England

Seeking a return to the Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers are trying to bring back their former striker Robbie Keane, who is currently playing for ATK in the Indian Super League.

PTI

Updated:January 5, 2018, 2:27 PM IST
Robbie Keane of ATK acknowledges the cheer from the crowd after their win over Delhi Dynamos in Kolkata on Saturday (image: ISL)
Kolkata: Seeking a return to the Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers are trying to bring back their former striker Robbie Keane, who is currently playing for ATK in the Indian Super League.

'Mirror.co.uk' reported that Dublin man, Keane, is interested in returning to the team where he first made a name for himself.

The 37-year-old Keane former former Liverpool striker is under contract with ATK until March but there is a chance that he can secure an early release with ATK not in a favourable position on the standings.

At ATK, he is currently the top goal scorer in the team, scoring twice in the past eight games.

He was initially tied to Wolverhampton after leaving LA Galaxy but he had already committed to ATK at the time. But manager Nuno Espirito Santo has been keeping a close eye on him throughout his time there.
