Valtteri Bottas Replaces Nico Rosberg at Mercedes, Felipe Massa Returns to F1

Reuters

First published: January 16, 2017, 9:30 PM IST | Updated: 3 hours ago
Valtteri Bottas. (Getty Images)

London: Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas will replace retired Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg at Mercedes this season, the Wiiliams team announced on Monday.

Brazilian Felipe Massa, who retired at the end of last season, has agreed a one-year contract to take Bottas's seat at Williams.

Bottas, 27, will partner Britain's triple world champion Lewis Hamilton at the sport's dominant team, winners of the last three drivers and constructors' titles and favourites again this year.

The Finn has yet to win a grand prix in four seasons at Williams, making nine podium appearances, but he can now expect to end that wait and step up as a genuine contender for the title.

