GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati اردو Urdu ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Nirmala Sitharaman Is A Rebel

Sources close to Nirmala Sitharaman say that she has made it clear that the Prime Minister made her Defence Minister “for a purpose” and hence, she won’t hesitate to “break some protocols”.

News18.com

Updated:January 5, 2018, 9:05 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Nirmala Sitharaman Is A Rebel
File photo of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Nirmala Sitharaman refuses to be a showpiece minister. Having broken the glass ceiling and becoming the first full-fledged Defence Minister, she is determined to show her rebel colours from her days at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). When Sitharaman took over as a cabinet minister, she was initially briefed about the protocol which comes with her post. She refused to be caged in and decided to overcome resistance and do what she wants to. Sources close to her say that she has made it clear that the Prime Minister made her Defence Minister “for a purpose” and hence, she won’t hesitate to “break some protocols”. No, she isn’t bothered about the criticisms.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES