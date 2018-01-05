Nirmala Sitharaman Is A Rebel
Sources close to Nirmala Sitharaman say that she has made it clear that the Prime Minister made her Defence Minister “for a purpose” and hence, she won’t hesitate to “break some protocols”.
File photo of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Nirmala Sitharaman refuses to be a showpiece minister. Having broken the glass ceiling and becoming the first full-fledged Defence Minister, she is determined to show her rebel colours from her days at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). When Sitharaman took over as a cabinet minister, she was initially briefed about the protocol which comes with her post. She refused to be caged in and decided to overcome resistance and do what she wants to. Sources close to her say that she has made it clear that the Prime Minister made her Defence Minister “for a purpose” and hence, she won’t hesitate to “break some protocols”. No, she isn’t bothered about the criticisms.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Live TV
Recommended For You
- All The Money in The World Review: Ridley Scott-Directed Film Shows Why Cinema is Priceless
- Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: Moments That Defined 2017 For the Diva
- Nokia 6 (2018) Launched: Price, Specifications, Features And What's New
- Watch: Elon Musk's Time-Lapse Videos Show Falcon Heavy in Its Full Glory
- Dutt Biopic Starring Ranbir Kapoor to Release on June 29