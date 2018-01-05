Nirmala Sitharaman Is A Rebel

Nirmala Sitharaman refuses to be a showpiece minister. Having broken the glass ceiling and becoming the first full-fledged Defence Minister, she is determined to show her rebel colours from her days at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). When Sitharaman took over as a cabinet minister, she was initially briefed about the protocol which comes with her post. She refused to be caged in and decided to overcome resistance and do what she wants to. Sources close to her say that she has made it clear that the Prime Minister made her Defence Minister “for a purpose” and hence, she won’t hesitate to “break some protocols”. No, she isn’t bothered about the criticisms.