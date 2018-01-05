Rahul Has A New Guru

That Congress President Rahul Gandhi isn’t a big fan of political advisors is a pretty well-known fact. And his penchant for taking tips from the ‘jholawallahs’ has raised many an eyebrow within the Congress camp. All this while, G. Mohan Gopal, director of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Contemporary Studies, and Sam Pitroda, chairman of the Overseas Congress Department, were credited with Rahul’s newfound political aggression. His failure was also pinned on them. But Rahul has decided to move on. The Congress leader is putting together a new political team in place which consists of AICC spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, and senior Congress leaders Anand Sharma and Ajay Maken among others. There is also a new guru on the block. And, he isn’t a politician.Sunil Khilnani, a scholar of Indian history and author of ‘Incarnations: India in 50 Lives’, is giving Rahul ideas on the ‘New India’ he envisages. The professor from King's College, London, has been such an influence on Rahul that he even quoted from Khilnani’s book during the Gujarat election campaign.