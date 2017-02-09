News18 » health and fitness
Cabinet Approves India-Senegal MoU on Health
The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Senegal in the field of health and medicine.
Among the main areas of cooperation are integrated disease surveillance, medical research, emergency relief, hospital management, drugs and pharmaceutical products/hospital equipment, traditional medicine and AIDS control.
A working group will be set up to elaborate on the cooperation and to oversee the implementation of the MoU.
