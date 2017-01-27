»
2-min read

Fitness Freak Mandira Bedi 'Trains Like a Beast and Looks Like a Beauty'

News18.com

First published: January 27, 2017, 11:52 AM IST | Updated: 14 mins ago
Fitness Freak Mandira Bedi 'Trains Like a Beast and Looks Like a Beauty'
Courtesy: Instagram account of Mandira Bedi

She is a wife, a mother, a hostess, a fashion designer, a model and a television presenter, yet never does her fitness take a back seat. Despite these multiple roles that keep her occupied, she is as svelte as she was since her debut in Bollywood, and continues to be a poster girl for a lot of people out there who are looking to lose their extra inches.

Mandira Bedi, who gained celebrity status playing the title role in the 1994 television serial, Shanti, sets new goals for her fans every now and then, with her Instagram posts inspiring all the fitness and weight training freaks out there to kick it up a notch.

"Train like a beast and look like a beauty!", Mandira believes.

#longerhair #stronger My #mondaymotivation 👊🏼 #bitfit #gettingthere 😘 Photograph: @jitusavlani

A photo posted by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi) on

She also inspires her fans to 'smile through all that pain, because it is worth it'.

Trying to be a #bitfit and that's why I love #Monday 😊❤️ #mondaymotivation

A photo posted by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi) on

Just how intense her workout sessions are!

But she loves them nonetheless!

Spent, but happy.. after a kick-ass #workout at the gym. #tuesdaymotivation

A photo posted by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi) on

And rain is not a reason strong enough to keep her from taking that run.

Qualifies to be one of those belly goals. Doesn't this?

Ahh, but turns out she is also a foodie and someone who fancies cooking.

