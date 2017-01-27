Fitness Freak Mandira Bedi 'Trains Like a Beast and Looks Like a Beauty'

She is a wife, a mother, a hostess, a fashion designer, a model and a television presenter, yet never does her fitness take a back seat. Despite these multiple roles that keep her occupied, she is as svelte as she was since her debut in Bollywood, and continues to be a poster girl for a lot of people out there who are looking to lose their extra inches.

Mandira Bedi, who gained celebrity status playing the title role in the 1994 television serial, Shanti, sets new goals for her fans every now and then, with her Instagram posts inspiring all the fitness and weight training freaks out there to kick it up a notch.

"Train like a beast and look like a beauty!", Mandira believes.

#longerhair #stronger My #mondaymotivation 👊🏼 #bitfit #gettingthere 😘 Photograph: @jitusavlani A photo posted by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi) on Nov 20, 2016 at 9:21pm PST

She also inspires her fans to 'smile through all that pain, because it is worth it'.

Sometimes you have to smile thru all the pain.. because believe me, it's worth it! 😎#nopainnogain #tuesdaymotivation #bitfit #bringiton @gaudsatya @im__sal A photo posted by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi) on Nov 14, 2016 at 7:00pm PST

Trying to be a #bitfit and that's why I love #Monday 😊❤️ #mondaymotivation A photo posted by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi) on Nov 6, 2016 at 10:12pm PST

Just how intense her workout sessions are!

And a #workout later, I'm still standing. 😅 Trying my best to be a #bitfit 💪🏼👊🏼at the @thewestinmumbai #gym #staycation A photo posted by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi) on Oct 26, 2016 at 5:29am PDT

But she loves them nonetheless!

Spent, but happy.. after a kick-ass #workout at the gym. #tuesdaymotivation A photo posted by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi) on Oct 24, 2016 at 11:23pm PDT

And rain is not a reason strong enough to keep her from taking that run.

Went for a run in the rain. It started as a drizzle. And by the end of it, it came down super hard! But what a feeling. #sundayrunday #rainrun #bestfeelingever #10k A video posted by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi) on Jul 31, 2016 at 6:20am PDT

Qualifies to be one of those belly goals. Doesn't this?

#throwback to one of my favourite shoots for a fitness magazine cover. The hair was longer. The belly was flatter! Remember @jitusavlani ? #bitfit A photo posted by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi) on May 18, 2016 at 7:44pm PDT

Ahh, but turns out she is also a foodie and someone who fancies cooking.