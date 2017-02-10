Huma Qureshi Is Not A Gym Freak, Loves Food And Believes In Staying Fit

Huma Qureshi seems to have transformed into a fitter version of herself and what is remarkable is that the actress is not apologetic about how she looks or how she has ever looked in the past. Huma has shown some remarkable changes, ever since her debut in Gangs of Wasseypur and her diet and fitness strategies promote how to remain fit over undergoing drastic weight loss.

Huma focuses on living a healthy life and be a better version of herself.

She believes fitness is a process and not a onetime practice, and said at one of the events that she was a chubby child and had dieting issues. Having understood the holistic approach to fitness, she said, "It’s not about reaching a number or fitting in a dress, it is an ongoing process. I go to holidays and cheat a bit but at the same time I work out and take care of my fitness which makes me feel good because I am not doing it for anyone else but for me.”

Huma Qureshi’s Diet

Huma says that she eats healthy food, breaking her daily intake to six to eight meals. But she has her cheat days too.

Huma's nutritionist Rashi Chaudhary makes healthy organic snacks and low fat desserts which are created using wholesome, nutritious ingredients.

Breakfast time ! #eattheyolks. Enjoying my yummy breakfast loaded with good fats! Whole eggs and avocado! Thanks @rashichowdhary #fitgirlseatfat A photo posted by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq) on Dec 14, 2016 at 9:54pm PST

Egg whites check avocado check berries check #lovehealthy #breakfast A photo posted by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq) on Aug 14, 2015 at 7:02pm PDT

She eats everything be it roti, dal, subzi, etc. but in considerate portions, and sticks to homemade meals. She loves non-vegetarian food and cannot live without chicken.

Huma never diets as she loves food too much but she tries to balance herself rather than depriving her body.

Divine 😍Thank u @avniandmyraaskitchen for these morning goodies .. Healthy can be soooo yummmmm #fitfood #yumfood great start to your day !! #acaiberry A photo posted by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq) on Sep 6, 2016 at 12:50am PDT

She drinks at least 12 glasses of water in a day along with coconut water, nimbu paani and vegetable juices to detoxify.

Workout

Let's prep for the weekend ;-) Slaying it with @yasminkarachiwala #Kill.Her.Legs.Workout #fitness #fun A video posted by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq) on May 19, 2016 at 2:37am PDT

The actress is not a gym freak and is proud of her body. She focuses on being healthy and fit and practices single leg squat , suicide push, oblique twist sit up, square jump, reverse curl with extension, bird lunge, alternate t pushup, swan, squat thrust, etc. says her fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala.

Balance and Strength ... workouts with @yasminkarachiwala are never boring or repetitive #feelstronger #feelfitter A video posted by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq) on Feb 5, 2016 at 11:19pm PST

Who said workouts have to be boringggggg ??!!!! hula hooping awayyyyy @yasminkarachiwala A video posted by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq) on Dec 12, 2016 at 11:48pm PST

“I am a tall person and I couldn’t stand straight but Pilates have helped me a lot in developing a better posture. It helped in strengthening my muscles and developing the core. Unlike a workout, its effects are much longer and visible than weight lifting.” Huma said at the 'Body Image For Fitocratic' Launch.

Stretch..Split..Touch down!! 💪💪 #flexibilitygoals #sundayfun #truefitness A photo posted by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq) on Nov 13, 2016 at 4:14am PST

