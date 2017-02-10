Huma Qureshi Is Not A Gym Freak, Loves Food And Believes In Staying Fit
Huma Qureshi seems to have transformed into a fitter version of herself and what is remarkable is that the actress is not apologetic about how she looks or how she has ever looked in the past. Huma has shown some remarkable changes, ever since her debut in Gangs of Wasseypur and her diet and fitness strategies promote how to remain fit over undergoing drastic weight loss.
Huma Qureshi seems to have transformed into a fitter version of herself and what is remarkable is that the actress is not apologetic about how she looks or how she has ever looked in the past. Huma has shown some remarkable changes, ever since her debut in Gangs of Wasseypur and her diet and fitness strategies promote how to remain fit over undergoing drastic weight loss.
Huma focuses on living a healthy life and be a better version of herself.
She believes fitness is a process and not a onetime practice, and said at one of the events that she was a chubby child and had dieting issues. Having understood the holistic approach to fitness, she said, "It’s not about reaching a number or fitting in a dress, it is an ongoing process. I go to holidays and cheat a bit but at the same time I work out and take care of my fitness which makes me feel good because I am not doing it for anyone else but for me.”
Huma Qureshi’s Diet
Huma says that she eats healthy food, breaking her daily intake to six to eight meals. But she has her cheat days too.
Huma's nutritionist Rashi Chaudhary makes healthy organic snacks and low fat desserts which are created using wholesome, nutritious ingredients.
She eats everything be it roti, dal, subzi, etc. but in considerate portions, and sticks to homemade meals. She loves non-vegetarian food and cannot live without chicken.
Huma never diets as she loves food too much but she tries to balance herself rather than depriving her body.
She drinks at least 12 glasses of water in a day along with coconut water, nimbu paani and vegetable juices to detoxify.
Workout
The actress is not a gym freak and is proud of her body. She focuses on being healthy and fit and practices single leg squat , suicide push, oblique twist sit up, square jump, reverse curl with extension, bird lunge, alternate t pushup, swan, squat thrust, etc. says her fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala.
“I am a tall person and I couldn’t stand straight but Pilates have helped me a lot in developing a better posture. It helped in strengthening my muscles and developing the core. Unlike a workout, its effects are much longer and visible than weight lifting.” Huma said at the 'Body Image For Fitocratic' Launch.
Adding the fitness is a process and not a onetime practice, she said, "I was a chubby child, I also had dieting issues but now I understand the holistic approach to fitness. It’s not about reaching a number or fitting in a dress rather it is an ongoing process. I go to holidays and cheat a bit but at the same time I work out and take care of my fitness which makes me feel good because I am not doing it for anyone else but for me.”