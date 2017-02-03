Sunny Leone Takes Fitness Seriously, Watch Her Sweating It Out

Karenjit Kaur Vohra, popularly known by her stage name 'Sunny Leone' takes fitness quite seriously and spends quite some time at the gym. Workout at gym is mandatory for her as she believes going gym once in a while is not enough to help you get that fit body.

She prefers cardio exercises for 45 minutes to keep her in shape and mixes both weight training and cardio exercises almost every day.

Sunny prefers spinning workout which is an actual spin bike for those women who want to get rid of cellulites to keep butt and thighs toned.

For her legs and lower body, Sunny does plenty of squats, lunges, push-ups.

Sunny starts her day with 20 minutes of walking every day. She says that walking is the best workout to kick-start your day and maintain the energy levels throughout the day.

This was my pre-Big Boss 10 semi-finals episode workout with @prashantsixpack it's so so difficult! Damn A video posted by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Jan 19, 2017 at 8:38pm PST

This how fast I wish I was running. Haha @prashantsixpack killed my legs! Then told me to run! Blah A video posted by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Jan 18, 2017 at 6:22am PST

I swear i worked out today!! Haha thought I would just hang around a little after my leg crushing session with @prashantsixpack A video posted by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Jan 18, 2017 at 4:10am PST

For sizzling beauty like Sunny Leone, pilates are the best options to burn calories and improve body shape. Sunny believes pilates increase body energy levels and flexibility.

Yes I almost died doing this exercise today!! Geez it was so hard!!!! @prashantsixpack haha was so done at the end of this! I'll get stronger promise! A video posted by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Jan 15, 2017 at 9:03pm PST

Good ab workout! The goal nicer ab lines! @prashantsixpack A photo posted by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Jan 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PST

Lol how much I love running!! NOT!! Blah A video posted by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Dec 25, 2016 at 10:45pm PST

@richardkrocil is kicking my butt!! A video posted by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Nov 6, 2016 at 6:58am PST

How much I love working out! Lol you can see it on my face! Haha A photo posted by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Oct 25, 2016 at 3:23pm PDT

For her upper body to keep arms and stomach strong, Sunny does boxing that not only keeps her strong but also her arm and stomach quite toned and flat.

Her busy schedule makes it difficult for her to go for gymming, hence Sunny loves yoga for 30 minutes which keeps her body fit as well as her mind calm and peaceful.