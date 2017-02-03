Sunny Leone Takes Fitness Seriously, Watch Her Sweating It Out
Karenjit Kaur Vohra, popularly known by her stage name 'Sunny Leone' takes fitness quite seriously and spends quite some time at the gym. Workout at gym is mandatory for her as she believes going gym once in a while is not enough to help you get that fit body.
She prefers cardio exercises for 45 minutes to keep her in shape and mixes both weight training and cardio exercises almost every day.
Sunny prefers spinning workout which is an actual spin bike for those women who want to get rid of cellulites to keep butt and thighs toned.
For her legs and lower body, Sunny does plenty of squats, lunges, push-ups.
Sunny starts her day with 20 minutes of walking every day. She says that walking is the best workout to kick-start your day and maintain the energy levels throughout the day.
For sizzling beauty like Sunny Leone, pilates are the best options to burn calories and improve body shape. Sunny believes pilates increase body energy levels and flexibility.
For her upper body to keep arms and stomach strong, Sunny does boxing that not only keeps her strong but also her arm and stomach quite toned and flat.
Her busy schedule makes it difficult for her to go for gymming, hence Sunny loves yoga for 30 minutes which keeps her body fit as well as her mind calm and peaceful.
