Watch Varun Dhawan Working Out Heavy and Eating Right For Judwaa 2

Varun Dhawan, who has recently wrapped up the shoot of Badrinath Ki Dulhania and is all gung-ho about the promotion now, is definitely in no mood to relax.

He has been spending hours at the gym for his role in Judwaa 2 and is going all out with his workouts.

#judwaa2. Go heavy A video posted by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Dec 17, 2016 at 1:29am PST

Varun Dhawan is likely to be flaunting a more muscular body for his role in the comedy drama and is currently following a Body Shred Program with fitness trainer Prashant Sawant for the same.

Day 1 #judwaa2 training. Go heavy or go home A photo posted by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Dec 12, 2016 at 3:23am PST

The sequel will be helmed by David Dhawan and will also star Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles.

Varun who steps into Salman Khan's shoes in Part 2 has been training hard with Prashant Sawant for a macho, muscular look for one of the characters.

He is so focussed on his workouts that after a recent eye surgery for an injury he'd sustained on the sets of 'Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya', he went right back to the gym.

A day after eye surgery getting back to grind. Gotta keep on stretching. @kuldeepshashi #shootlife #judwaa2 #trainmode A photo posted by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Jan 8, 2017 at 6:39am PST

While one of the twins is lean, the other is all pumped up, and the actor is currently bulking up for the latter so he can flaunt some pack soon.

Trainer Sawant has put him on a high-protein, low-carb diet and abiding by the new diet, Varun has to eat every three hours. Carbs are allowed only in the afternoon and Prashant Sawant's wife is ensures that appropriate meals reach him every three hours.

#gotmilk🍼🍼 A photo posted by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Dec 20, 2016 at 1:57am PST

"He looked pretty muscular in 'ABCD 2', so the idea is to go a step further," says Prashant, adding that Varun will be doing a lot of martial arts and they train together for an hour-and-a-half daily for greater flexibility for the film.

Happy to start our new training programme for judwa 2 ... @bodyshredprogram Khar A photo posted by Prashant Sawant (@prashantsixpack) on Dec 12, 2016 at 9:49am PST

My new playground. Standing with my trainer and friend @prashantsixpack in his new personal training studio @bodysculptorofficial khar. So proud of him @rohanbodysculptor and his talented wife @maya_pereira. Training in the night is always fun #onewithoneself A photo posted by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Dec 8, 2016 at 9:37am PST