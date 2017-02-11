Watch Varun Dhawan Working Out Heavy and Eating Right For Judwaa 2
A file photo of Varun Dhawan.
Varun Dhawan, who has recently wrapped up the shoot of Badrinath Ki Dulhania and is all gung-ho about the promotion now, is definitely in no mood to relax.
He has been spending hours at the gym for his role in Judwaa 2 and is going all out with his workouts.
Varun Dhawan is likely to be flaunting a more muscular body for his role in the comedy drama and is currently following a Body Shred Program with fitness trainer Prashant Sawant for the same.
The sequel will be helmed by David Dhawan and will also star Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles.
Varun who steps into Salman Khan's shoes in Part 2 has been training hard with Prashant Sawant for a macho, muscular look for one of the characters.
He is so focussed on his workouts that after a recent eye surgery for an injury he'd sustained on the sets of 'Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya', he went right back to the gym.
While one of the twins is lean, the other is all pumped up, and the actor is currently bulking up for the latter so he can flaunt some pack soon.
Trainer Sawant has put him on a high-protein, low-carb diet and abiding by the new diet, Varun has to eat every three hours. Carbs are allowed only in the afternoon and Prashant Sawant's wife is ensures that appropriate meals reach him every three hours.
"He looked pretty muscular in 'ABCD 2', so the idea is to go a step further," says Prashant, adding that Varun will be doing a lot of martial arts and they train together for an hour-and-a-half daily for greater flexibility for the film.