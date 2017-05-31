DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
5 Simple Exercises That Will Transform Your Body in Just Two Weeks
Exercise can be tough because it’s not always easy to figure out which ones to do for specific body parts. Additionally, it can be hard to find the time to do them. That’s why I’ve found these seven exercises that target every single part of your body and only take 10 minutes a day!
1) Plank
Planks are the ultimate exercise when it comes to carving your abs. do the regular pushup, but keep your body in a straight line, and support your body weight on your elbows and toes. Hold in this position as long as you can.
2) Squats
Keep your feet shoulder-width apart. Extend your arms forward. Bend your knees, and bring your hips forward. Lower the body, and bring your thighs in a parallel line with the floor.Keep your back straight. Press your feet into the floor, and bring your back in the initial position.
Squats are great for your core, and promote an efficient fat-burning process. Do these to build up strong hams, quads, and calves.
3) Bird-dog
Similar to a plank, support the weight on your knees and hands. Extend your right arm and left leg, and balance your body. Hold in this position for a few seconds, bring your body in the initial position and switch sides. Bird-dog move strengthens your core and lower back.
4) Lying hip raises
Happy (B)eautiful Monday BUF Community! Today's move is the Hip Raise! This great move targets primarily the glutes & hamstrings helping to lift and shape that booty but does also strengthen your Abs & Obliques. It's a move that can be advanced by doing it single legged or by adding weights on the hips. So simple yet effective! #bufgirls #beautifulmondaymove #fortheloveofit #bufshoalhaven #hipraise #photobombedbythedog
Lie on the floor, and bend your knees. Keep your feet flat on the yoga mat. Extend your arms, squeeze the glutes, and elevate your hips.Bring your body in the initial position, and do a few more repetitions.
This move will help you strengthen your abs, back, thighs, glutes, and hamstrings.
5) Push-up
Do the plank, and support your weight on your hands and feet. Keep your arms and body straight. Pushups target almost every muscle in your body.
The 4-week exercise plan
Your exercise plan consists of two basic workouts:
Workout 1
Plank – 1 minute;
Push-ups – 1 minute;
Squats – 2 minutes;
Bird-dog – 1 minute;
Lying hip raises – 1 minute;
Plank – 1 minute;
Push-ups – 1 minute;
Squats – 2 minutes
Rest – 10 sec.
Workout 2
Plank – 3 minutes;
Bird-dog – 3 minutes;
Lying hip raises – 3 minutes;
Push-ups – 1 minute
Rest – 15 sec.
This plan will help you tone your body, and bring your health to optimal level. You will enjoy the energy rush. Good luck!
