6 Bollywood Divas Who Swear By Yoga

Yoga is not just about performing certain asanas, it is the union of the mind, body and soul by way of performing asanas which in turn ensure the mental, physical and spiritual well-being of a person.

Yoga not just helps in toning the body, improving stability of the joints, increasing flexibility, building core strength, helping in better digestion etc, it is a way that challenges your body to stay fit and healthy.

It certainly is a total mind and body workout, which is one reason why a lot of celebrities, including leading Bollywood beauties swear by it.

Here are some Bollywood divas who practise yoga and the results are for you to see.

Malaika Arora Khan

"A self-confessed #Yoga junkie, I religiously practice Yoga thrice a week. Interspersing 108 #Suryanamaskars and 500 Kapalbhati with functional training and Pilates on the other days, I truly believe, that a little holistic healing goes a long way in keeping you in the absolute pink of health. So get on that mat and get started!," wrote Malaika on Instagram.

Shilpa Shetty

Known for her fit bod and desi thumkas, Shilpa sprang back to herself fabulous self post pregnancy within months and much of the credit goes to yoga. Shilpa has been an ambassador of yoga and she has been actively promoting it nationally as well as internationally.

Live from the Yoga Masterclass in Spain! #IndiainSpain #YogaInSpain #IWasHere #IIFA2016 A photo posted by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@officialshilpashetty) on Jun 25, 2016 at 3:55am PDT

#Yoga is your way to give back to your body and soul. The result? A healthier, fitter and amazing you! Happy #InternationalYogaDay A photo posted by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@officialshilpashetty) on Jun 21, 2016 at 3:03am PDT

Sushmita Sen

Yoga disciplines the mind, body and soul and probably this is one reason why former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen practises it.

Alia Bhatt

Acroyoga which combines yoga and acrobatics is a unique practice that cultivates trust, connection, joy and playfulness and the Udta Punjab actress can be seen having fun as well as doing her bit to stay fit.

Had the most amazing Anti Gravity Yoga Class today (yes we work out even on holiday ) with my dearest one :) #antigravityyoga #girlpower @fsmaldives A photo posted by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Dec 12, 2016 at 11:19pm PST

Jacqueline Fernandes

The Kick actress is slaying it with her style and fit body. And the way her perfects the headstand is amazing!

Happy Friday everyone!!! Hope #fitspo week on Facebook has been fun for everyone!!! #yogaday #weekendfitness A video posted by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Oct 28, 2016 at 12:11am PDT

Bipasha Basu

A strong believer of 'love yourself', Basu has always stressed on the importance of having a fit body. Known for leading a healthy lifestyle and ensuring that she never misses her workout routines, Basu's toned and glamorous physique has made many women envious of her. Yoga is a part of her workout regime which also includes training in the gym etc.