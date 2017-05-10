Alia, Yami, Sonakshi Sweating It Out Is The Mid-Week Fitness Inspiration You Need

Health and fitness are the two most important things that help you be at the top of your game, be it in your professional or personal life. And if you aren't fit, sooner or later it will reflect in the output you have to deliver.

Especially in a profession like films, there is always the added pressure of looking good at all times since a celebrity is constantly under the media glare, whether on or off screen. But looking glamorous is one thing and feeling it is another. And to feel beautiful, one has to be fit both mentally and physically. This is probably one reason why we see a lot of celebrities taking up fitness more seriously and indulging in a lot of fitness regimes like yoga, pilates, hitting the gym etc, so that they feel fit and exhibit that in their work.

And just so that you too take your health and fitness seriously, nowadays, celebrities upload their workout pictures, videos on Instagram so that the least you can do is feel inspired to get up and sweat it out.

Not to mention of course, it also gives us a glimpse of how hard the actors have to work to remain in the game!

Alia Bhatt

The gorgeous B-town beauty Alia Bhatt, who has had a tremendous career graph in Bollywood so far, is a sure inspiration when it comes to fitness. From aerial yoga, pilates to gym, you name it and she does it.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi's incredible weight loss journey is no secret. From weighing 90 kgs to shedding all the fat and reducing to 60 kgs before she took up her debut movie Dabangg, Sonakshi's story is a truly inspiring one. And after all that hard work, effort and determination to keep going, look what she achieved - a proper headstand. That clearly doesn't seem easy and Sonakshi's come a long way, we must say.

Malaika Arora Khan

The enchanting beauty that she is, Malaika Arora Khan never fails to stun when it comes to style, fashion and fitness. Keeping herself busy with all kinds of fitness routines ranging from running, aerial yoga, yoga, pilates to hardcore workout sessions in the gym, Khan has made sure that she looks scintillating in everything that she wears and everytime she makes a public appearance. Even beyond that, we feel that Malaika is super confident about her body and feels absolutely at ease in her skin. Her Instagram account which is filled with inspirational posts about fitness, is extremely motivating.

Yami Gautam

Even while she is riding on the success of her recent film Kaabil opposite actor Hrithik Roshan and promoting another upcoming flick Sarkaar 3, Yami Gautam does not forget to follow her fitness regime.