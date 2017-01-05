Alia Bhatt's Anti-gravity Yoga Workout Will Inspire You To Stay Fit Even During Vacations

The charming Alia Bhatt does not believe in missing her workouts even while on vacay. Her dedication might just inspire you to incorporate fitness in your daily routine and look for interesting ways to stick to it even during vacations. The Dear Zindagi diva's official Instagram handle had her share a video of herself perform anti-gravity yoga, and never has anyone made working out look more exciting.

Look ma, I can fly!! #girlpower #antigravityyoga @fsmaldives A video posted by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Dec 12, 2016 at 11:15pm PST

Anti-Gravity Yoga or "aerial yoga", is a new type of yoga, originating in New York but now being practised in several countries, which combines the traditional yoga poses, pilates and dance with the use of a hammock.

As interesting as it sounds, anecdotal evidence indicates that by facilitating bending and stretching of the whole body during exercise, muscles and joints are strengthened and rehabilitated, and the spine decompressed as the body hangs freely.

How does it help?

# The use of hammock along with yoga poses and dance makes it a great form of exercise for an intensive body workout

# Anti-gravity yoga improves circulatory, respiratory and digestive systems through increased blood circulation.

# Anti-gravity yoga in particular is promoted as benefiting emotional, psychological and spiritual health.

Had the most amazing Anti Gravity Yoga Class today (yes we work out even on holiday ) with my dearest one :) #antigravityyoga #girlpower @fsmaldives A photo posted by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Dec 12, 2016 at 11:19pm PST

There are an ever-increasing number of poses to try out during a session of Anti-Gravity Yoga:

Cross Position

With the hammock supporting you just above your waist and hands holding the material, straighten your legs and lean back. Slowly let your arms fall wide behind you to complete the cross shape.

Star Inversion

This is one of the first inversions learnt during an Anti-Gravity Yoga class. With the hammock resting on the tailbone of your spine and hands gripping the sides, sit and let your body slowly fall backwards whilst opening your legs to rest against the material. Slide your hands down slowly to the floor and stabilise.

One-legged King Pigeon Pose

From the star inversion, bend your right knee and hook your foot across the front of the hammock.[10]

Bound One-Legged King Pigeon Pose

From the one-legged King Pigeon Pose, reach back with one of your hands and grab your left foot or ankle. Then again with your second. Sink into the position and relax.