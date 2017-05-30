DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Ever Heard Of Chinese Cupping Therapy? Let Bani J Be Your Guide
Courtesy: Bani J/ Official Instagram handle
Bigg Boss 10 finalist Bani J has been known to give her fans major fitness goals, a look at her social media page is enough to make you want to hit the gym.
Recently, she took to Instagram to share a picture of herself undergoing the Chinese cupping therapy.
The popular VJ shared the picture of her back with the caption,"You look at someone and judge them. Before you even realise you're doing it, before you even realise it's done- it's so innate the programming. People that train, athletes, competitive or not, go through a lot of pain on a daily basis. Some internal, some external. It's like muscle warfare, mental warfare - yes one more rep pick it the fuck up.. And then there's all the stuff life likes to throw at you. The good, the beautiful, the love that gets you so high you just want to bury yourself in it, the bad and then the really really fucked up shit that makes you feel you have absolutely no control and where was that fucking thing we like to call 'the point' in all of this to begin with? So yes, the notorious ever changing 'point', Don't always assume or think it's all for vanity. Don't assume just because you see the 6pack abs that they were easily obtained, that life is so easy for them, don't think just because you see the smiles and hear the laughter that it didn't take a 90 degree trek and a hell of a horrifying trudge to get to that point."
She added,"PS: this Chinese cupping therapy is Bomb. Hurts like hell, and you're left with these amazing marks. But ayy.. scar tissue always stronger than regular tissue right? Fun science fact: The spots that are redder than others are where there were bigger deeper knots/ stress/ tension. The skin gets red because of the increase in blood flood, relieving of the pressure built up inside and helps get rid of toxins. Now, I need a nap. Gday!"
Bani J rose to fame after she participate in Reality Show Roadies, following which she worked as a VJ for several TV shows. She was recently in the Bigg Boss 10 and was in the final two along with Manveer Gurjar.
WHAT IS CHINESE CUPPING THERAPY?
The cupping therapy is an ancient alternative medicine in which cups are used on your skin to create suction. It is believed, the therapy helps relieve pain, inflammation, improves blood flow, and works wonders for relaxation. According to traditional Chinese medicine, the therapy creates a vacuum on the patient's skin to dispel stagnation of blood and lymph, improving qi flow.
