Charlize Theron Shares Her Secrets To Staying In Shape

Hollywood actress Charlize Theron has a gruelling fitness regime which sees her take power yoga sessions and spin classes, as well as play tennis to stay in shape.

"(I work out) three to four times a week," Theron told Red magazine, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

However, she doesn't find exercising a "chore" because she has found disciplines she enjoys.

She said: "I've always believed if you find something you love, exercise won't be a chore. If you do exercise you enjoy you're keeping yourself fit without even realising it."

The "Mad max: Fury Road" star will prefer working out if it can be practiced outside, because she has claimed she is an "outdoorsy" person.

"I love anything outdoorsy," she said.

Theron said her mother, Gerda, encouraged her to play tennis.

"My mum recently got me to play tennis, which I wasn't good at, but really enjoyed," she said.

She also has a healthy eating plan, which sees her drink nutritious drinks and eat healthy salads every day to keep her feeling healthy and youthful.

"I have juices and kale and green salads every day. When I'm eating healthily, getting enough sleep and not drinking alcohol, that's when I look my best. That's when I'm happiest and I think it shows," Theron said.