Choose lace pieces for New Year's Eve party

Wondering what to wear at this New Year's Eve party? Go for lace pieces that will accentuate your features, says an expert.

Sujit Kumar Mohanty, Brand Head, Intrika - premium lace apparel brand, suggests what to choose for the celebration:

Ditch the classic black and white lace this season and opt for a brighter pop of colour with shades like fuchsia, red and yellow. For those who are not ready to go bold, a calmer navy blue or bottle green works best.

It's time for jumpsuits to take a back seat. Matching sets are the new in thing this season. The matching set in white lace is a crowd favourite. You can wear them as pants and skirts with tops for formal occasions or shorts for a casual brunch.

Deep intense colours are not just for your nails or lips. Lace dresses in colours like oxblood, forest green and navy blue are ruling the party scene. Channel your inner diva, and don a lace gown.

A beautifully draped lace sari is not just the perfect go-to for some glam and chic look, but also the lightest fabric ensuring that you can dance your night away.