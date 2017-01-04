Dance Forms That Will Help You Shed Those Extra Pounds

If a mundane workout regime is not something you would fancy, you might want to give dance a try to make shedding those extra pounds a lot more fun and engaging. Health experts and fitness specialists unanimously agree that dance has evolved into a form of exercise for weight loss and physical fitness and also approve of dance based exercise routines.

An hour of dancing is said to burn a minimum of 400 calories, in addition to a host of other benefits such as improved cholesterol levels, slower heart rate and lower blood pressure among many others.

Dance workout is the new fad gaining immense popularity with people belonging to all age groups. There are many forms of dance that can help in reducing weight, all you have to do is choose the right type of dance depending upon your body structure, strength and stamina. Some dance forms are more strenuous than others so you ought to be smart in choosing the one that gets you going and yields best results.

Here are some dance forms that could trigger weight loss, make you more flexible, and give you that perfectly toned and sculpted body.

Zumba

Zumba involves dance and aerobic movements performed to energetic music thereby giving you a perfect cardio workout. The choreography incorporates hip-hop, soca, samba, salsa, merengue and mambo. Squats and lunges are also a part of the dance workout that help tone your lower body.Zumba classes are now offered by fitness studios and gyms across the country with an aim to make people enjoy while working out. This aerobic workout is great for overall fitness. Due to its convenience in style and output, this is one of the most demanding dance styles all over the world. For best results, zumba workout should be done at least 2 to 3 days a week.

Image: Getty Images

Belly dance

Belly dance is an expressive dance which emphasizes complex movements of the torso.[1] Originally a Middle Eastern folk dance, it has evolved to take many different forms depending on the country and region. It helps tone problem areas like hips, back and abs involves slow and involves controlled isometric movements that help to maintain flexibility and improve circulation It helps burn thigh and abdominal fat , strengthens muscles and improves posture, thereby preventing back pain. This low impact dance form, is less stressful to the bones of the feet than other exercises and thus improves bone density. It can form a part of a training regimen and can be practiced very conveniently by watching videos or joining special dance classes offered by dance studios.

Image: Getty Images

Hip hop

Hip-hop dance refers to street dance styles primarily performed to hip-hop music or that have evolved as part of hip-hop culture. It includes a wide range of styles primarily breaking, locking, and popping. The quick succession of movements involved in this dance exercises the entire body. It is a high energy workout and has been given this name because of the fact that it takes place in the hips and waist and thus helps to firm and tone your abs. Dancing while watching a video or at a club for an hour will enable you to burn around somewhere around 300 calories.

Salsa

The exhilarating Latin American dance form is sensual and sexy and perfect if you wish to workout with your partner. Salsa follows a pattern of six steps which goes along with a count of eight. It involves heavy swaying, bends and swirls, and requires you to be well co-ordinated with your partner. If practiced properly and regularly, a class of an hour will burn 400-500 calories.

Image: Getty Images

Indian classical dance forms

Be it Bharatnatyam, Kathak, Kuchipudi or Odissi, depending upon the form one can burn a large amount of calories and increase mental stimulation.

all dance forms help in raising cardiovascular endurance which further improve longevity of heart and lungs but classical dance is better at toning lower limbs and thighs and calf muscles.

About 10 minutes of Odissi, one of the eight classical dance forms of India, is equivalent to an hour of any other workout. Odissi involves movements of all legs, upper torso, wrist, neck and feet. Originated from Uttar Pradesh, Kathak demands a lot of breathing exercises and neck movements which are effective in improving vitality and preventing headaches. Just like all other classical dances, Kathak’s movements also help in toning up the body and improve blood circulation.