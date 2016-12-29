Deepika Padukone Is Setting Serious Fitness Goals With Her Latest Photoshoot for 'Self'
Courtesy: Instagram account of Deepika Padukone
As Deepika turns a cover girl for Self magazine’s upcoming issue, we see the gorgeous lady posing as a fitness enthusiast and a sportsperson in the glimpses she shared on her social media account.
The ace actress 'always works out with a passion' and likes to push herself not just when it comes to acting but also while working out.
She is also of the firm belief that working out helps her 'be a better actress physically, mentally and emotionally.'
"Health and Fitness is a lifestyle, not something you just do for an hour everyday." the Bengaluru beauty tells Self magazine.
After having carved a niche for herself in Bollywood, the actress has set the ball rolling in Hollywood as well. Currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next Padmavati, Deepika Padukone announced recently that her Hollywood debut xXx: The Return of Xander Cage will release in India on January 14 before any other country.
In Deepika Padukone’s latest photo shoot and coverage, she discusses her struggle with depression, being a former athlete, and her debut Hollywood film.
