Drink Less Water to Stay Fit, Says A Health Expert

It is well known that one should drink a sufficient amount of water for keeping oneself healthy. However, here is a book which says that water consumption should not be in excess.

Written by health expert Parmeshwar Arora, the book titled "Water - Elixir or Poison" talks about important facts on water consumption.

"This research about water would not only give us better health by avoiding the possible damages from drinking excess water but it would also help in coming out of misunderstanding about consumption of more and more water," Arora said at an event where the book was launched on Thursday.

Cabinet Minister Shahnawaz Hussain, who was present at the launch of the book, said: "Ayurveda has a lot of power which is yet not known to all. I appreciate the efforts put by the author who chose to write on water and how it should be consumed."