First Law on Traditional Chinese Medicine Adopted
For representational purpose.
Beijing: The first law on traditional Chinese medicine was adopted, which allows doctors and hospitals to practice it without seeking government permission.
The new law, which clarifies the legal status of traditional Chinese medicine, takes effect on July 1, 2017, the National People's Congress (NPC) said on its official website on Sunday.
It said only medical staff who have specialised skills in traditional Chinese medicine will be allowed to practice it, the Global Times reported.
Unlike Western medical treatments, traditional Chinese medical doctors are normally named after their masters -- the fourth successor, for example -- which makes it difficult to evaluate their performance solely on medical exams.
"The practice of traditional Chinese medicine clinics will be limited to what they have registered to do," said Wang Guoqiang, the director of the State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine.
Medical institutions are allowed to concoct their own traditional Chinese medicine based on the requirements, the law added.
China had over 3,700 traditional Chinese medicine hospitals by 2014, with total revenue of 730 billion yuan ($105 billion), according to the NPC.
From Our Network
- UP Assembly Election 2017: Samajwadi Party to go solo, announce candidates for 325 seats- FirstPost
- Fall of the Soviet Union: 25 years since one of the biggest events in world history- FirstPost
- Importance of balanced diet: Excess iron in the body is a risk factor in coronary heart disease- FirstPost
Recommended For You
- exclusive interviewMS Dhoni Behind Jharkhand's Success: Nadeem and Kishan
- exclusive interviewScientific Approach and Unity Behind Success: Hockey Coach Harendra
- Partner ContentThis Virat Kohli Video Will Inspire You To Make A #BoldMove
- Too Cool!Dangal Daughters Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra Are Just Like Any Of Us
- Partner ContentThums Up's Toofani Punch With Ranveer Singh Celebrates The 'Khas' Among 'Hum'