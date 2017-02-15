Fitness Enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Swears By These Breakfast Meals
(Photo: Yogen Shah/Shilpa Shetty at an event in Delhi)
Bollywood actor, entrepreneur and mother, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is most prominently known for her role as a passionate fitness enthusiast.
She keeps giving her fans and followers a sneak peek into her diligent exercise and dietary routine through her social media accounts. Living up to the spirit to share and motivate, Shetty-Kundra gives us a peek into her healthy breakfast meals and motivates her fans to include the same in their first meals of the day.
Green juice concoction:
1/4 avacado
1/2 apple
Bottle gourd
4 Basil leaves
That is what her pre-workout breakfast looks like.
Unsweetened Almond butter on 5 seeded toast
Ripe banana
A tbsp of chia seeds with soaked nuts
Shilpa urges followers and fitness enthusiasts to include something RAW in the breakfast.
And for the sake of a hearty high-on-energy breakfast:
Fried eggs
Grilled potatoes
1/2 tomato
5 seeded toast WITH butter
Soaked almonds, walnuts and a dried fig
