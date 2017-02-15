Fitness Enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Swears By These Breakfast Meals

First published: February 15, 2017, 11:27 AM IST | Updated: 16 hours ago

Bollywood actor, entrepreneur and mother, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is most prominently known for her role as a passionate fitness enthusiast.

She keeps giving her fans and followers a sneak peek into her diligent exercise and dietary routine through her social media accounts. Living up to the spirit to share and motivate, Shetty-Kundra gives us a peek into her healthy breakfast meals and motivates her fans to include the same in their first meals of the day.

Green juice concoction:

1/4 avacado

1/2 apple

Bottle gourd

4 Basil leaves

That is what her pre-workout breakfast looks like.

Unsweetened Almond butter on 5 seeded toast

Ripe banana

A tbsp of chia seeds with soaked nuts

Shilpa urges followers and fitness enthusiasts to include something RAW in the breakfast.

Healthy breakfast Healthy you. Try and include something RAW in your breakfast, mine is 1/2 an avocado and tomato with scrambled eggs( with truffle oil) and 5 seeded toast. #lifestylemodification #healthybreakfast #fooddiaries #bigbreakfast A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@officialshilpashetty) on Feb 5, 2017 at 7:39pm PST

And for the sake of a hearty high-on-energy breakfast:

Fried eggs

Grilled potatoes

1/2 tomato

5 seeded toast WITH butter

Soaked almonds, walnuts and a dried fig