Fitness Enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Swears By These Breakfast Meals

News18.com

First published: February 15, 2017, 11:27 AM IST | Updated: 16 hours ago
(Photo: Yogen Shah/Shilpa Shetty at an event in Delhi)

Bollywood actor, entrepreneur and mother, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is most prominently known for her role as a passionate fitness enthusiast.

She keeps giving her fans and followers a sneak peek into her diligent exercise and dietary routine through her social media accounts. Living up to the spirit to share and motivate, Shetty-Kundra gives us a peek into her healthy breakfast meals and motivates her fans to include the same in their first meals of the day.

Green juice concoction:

1/4 avacado
1/2 apple
Bottle gourd
4 Basil leaves

That is what her pre-workout breakfast looks like.

Unsweetened Almond butter on 5 seeded toast
Ripe banana
A tbsp of chia seeds with soaked nuts

Shilpa urges followers and fitness enthusiasts to include something RAW in the breakfast.

And for the sake of a hearty high-on-energy breakfast:

Fried eggs
Grilled potatoes
1/2 tomato
5 seeded toast WITH butter
Soaked almonds, walnuts and a dried fig

