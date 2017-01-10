Happy Birthday, Hrithik Roshan! Here Are His Secrets To A Fit and Healthy Body

Celebrated for his sculpted Greek God physique, blue-blooded stardom, high energy and immaculate dance moves, Hrithik Roshan continues to be a fitness inspiration and a trend-setter in the industry.

From making the women go weak in their knees and red in their cheeks to becoming a fitness role model for me, this man continues to cast a spell on all. As Bollywood’s ‘Greek god’ turns 43, we take a sneak peek into his fitness mantras.

Hrithik has worked hard to achieve a fit body and his tremendous transformation especially after Guzarish, sent out a loud message that nothing is impossible.

And his fitness mantra is simple. For him "fitness and success both are interconnected and it all has to deal with the mind. That's where it starts."

"If you apply your mind on fitness, you achieve success. If you use your concentration on anything that will definitely bring you success."

There's a gorgeous chocolate sponge cake on the table behind Subi. It better be for me. #thereisareasonbehindeveryexpression #thanksforthephotoshootsubi #andthecake A photo posted by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on Dec 6, 2016 at 7:04am PST

After a lavish lifestyle left Hrithik Roshan with a blown-out back, a bulging gut, and a tobacco habit, Roshan met his new mentor Kris Gethin who introduced him to nutrition with taste and helped him fit back into his Krrish II superhero costume.

So turns out that 'sheer perseverance' and a 'disciplined schedule' are the prerequisites to a chiseled body. Hrithik uses workouts as a weapon to eliminate stress from his life, and loves to wake up every morning feeling healthy.

Hrithik in an interview told TOI that you do not need to take big steps to achieve a feat. Even little progressive initiatives will ensure that your body changes for good. He added that one must utilise all the resources available.

The actor recently left behind the likes of Johnny Depp, Brad Pitt to become the third most handsome man in the world after Tom Cruise and Robert Pattinson – as per a global online survey on the portal worldstopmost.com.

On the professional front, Hrithik is gearing up for his next release "Kaabil". The action thriller, directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by Rakesh Roshan, also features Yami Gautam.

Kaabil will release on January 25, 2017, hitting the screens alongside Shah Rukh Khan's "Raees".