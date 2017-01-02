Head Outdoors And Enjoy Nature To Stay Fit in 2017

With a variety of ways to experience the great outdoors, not to mention the variety of health benefits that enjoying nature brings, outdoor activities look set to enjoy a surge in popularity as one of the next biggest sports trends.

If you're looking for something new to try in 2017, here we round up some of the reasons why you should be getting outdoors next year.

Join the outdoors movement

According to research from PHIT America carried out this summer, hiking was number 8 on the list of top 10 sports in the USA, fishing number 7, and walking for fitness number 1 -- all sports that are great to do out in nature. The American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) also placed outdoor activities at number 13 of their top 20 fitness trends for 2017, based on their annual survey. Including hiking, canoeing, kayaking, mountain climbing and more, outdoor activities ranked number 25 on the survey back in 2010 and has grown from number 14 in 2016. With the variety of activities that can be enjoyed outdoors throughout the year, and the stress that modern urban life can bring, it's no wonder many are breaking the monotony of the treadmill with some time in nature.

Boost mental health

Many studies this past year have focused on the effect of nature and the great outdoors on mental health. Researchers have found that being near green space can reduce levels of aggression and improve concentration and mental energy in teenagers, while taking your walk to the coast with a view of the sea or ocean could help improve mental health. Even just a simple walk will get you outdoors to reap the benefits.

Walk your way to better health

Hiking and walking are easy ways to get outside and appreciating the natural elements, with recent studies also focusing on the physical health benefits of these simple forms of exercise. Seniors who enjoy a brisk or long walk can benefit from a 50% lower risk of cardiovascular disease and a 53% lower risk of stroke, while long walks in the open air also help to oxygenate the brain and reduce stress. When walkers choose to go in groups, it adds a health-boosting social aspect to the activity. And of course getting outside and getting a dose of sunshine can also help top up levels of vitamin D -- just be sure to cover up safely to avoid sunburn.