How Fifty Shades Actress Dakota Johnson Got The Perfect Body For The Film

Gunnar is one of America’s most sought-after personal trainers. With more than 25 years of unparalleled experience in the fitness game, professional athletes and celebrities turn to him when they can’t leave their performance to chance.

The Beverly Hills fitness guru, together with New York–based trainer Kacy Duke, helped get Dakota Johnson in shape ahead of the filming of Fifty Shades Darker.

For Johnson to look and feel her best while nude, Peterson and Duke devised a regimen of combination moves that target what Peterson calls the "Triple A" (abs, arms, and ass).



To do so, they favored exercises—such as a squat with a twisting press—that hit all three planes of motion: sagittal, frontal, and transverse.

"For what Dakota is doing in the movie—the way her body moves—she needs to be capable of all that," Peterson says on his blog.



REGIME

The Push-up Tri-Fector

With two small towels or a pair of gliders

Muscles Targeted: Abs, arms, chest, back and legs, plus the heart with its cardiovascular kick!

Reps: Three sets

Starting in plank position, hands a little wider than shoulder-width apart, place a towel or glider under each foot.

Start with one push-up. If you’re unable to do a full push-up, remain in plank position.

Transition into basic pull-ins, bringing your knees toward your shoulders, then straight back three times in a smooth movement. Complete three mountain-climbers.

Go directly into three pull-ins with open/close legs at the end.

Rest for 30 to 60 seconds.

Repeat 2 more times.

Warrior 1

With a chair; a weighted bar for balance

Muscles worked: Every muscle fiber in your hips, thighs, and buttocks

Reps: Three sets of 8 to 12 reps on each leg

Stand in the power position, feet slightly apart.

Place your left hand on your hip. Hold onto a chair or body bar for support.

Lift your right leg so it’s bent at a 90° angle and your knees are even with your hip.

Swing your right leg back into a deep lunge position so that it’s bent as close to 90° as possible, with the ball of the foot on the ground (heel lifted). Your left leg should form a 90° angle, with your knee directly over your ankle.

Return to the starting position but don’t pause. Immediately flow into the next rep in a fluid motion. Complete a full set (8 to 12 reps) without pausing, and then switch sides.

New York Booty Lift Tri-Fector

With 2 lb. to 5 lb. weights in each hand

Muscles worked: Butt, thighs, and arms

Reps: Three sets of 8 to 12 reps on each leg

Start in a lunge position with a weight in each hand making sure your front knee is directly in line with your heel. Lunge up and down as you do a bicep curl with each movement for a count of 8 or 12.

Hold the last rep in the lunge position.

Straighten the back leg, lifting the heel off the floor and staying on the ball of the foot.

Moving the upper torso only, rock forward and back 8 to 12 times, making sure to keep your back and arms straight without rounding shoulders.

Hold the last rep; slowly pull your elbows behind you, and without moving your legs or upper body, do 8 to12 triceps kick-backs. Switch legs and complete full circuit before resting.

Push, Pull, Kick Back

With 2 lb. to 3 lb. weights in each hand

Muscles targeted: Chest, back, shoulders, triceps (bonus: booty and thighs get a nice burn!)

Reps: Three sets of 12 reps

Assume a squat position with your legs bent about 45 degrees.

Hold a weight in each hand with arms bent so that weights are positioned just in front of your chest, palms facing each other.

Extend your arms straight out in front of you, pushing the weights forward.

Bend your elbows, squeeze your shoulder blades together, and pull the weights back to either side of your chest. Straighten your arms out behind you.

Master Blaster

With a Chair

Muscles worked: Glute and hips

Reps: Three sets of 12 reps on each leg

Stand with feet hip-width apart, lean forward from your hips and grasp the back of the chair so that your back is flat and parallel to the floor.

Raise and extend your right leg straight out behind you, allowing your left leg to bend slightly.

Pulse your right leg up and down 12 times.

Pull your right knee to your chest and then extend the leg back out 12 times.

Bend right leg so your knees are in line and your right shin parallel to the floor.

Lift your bent right leg out to the side, extending it straight out at the top of the lift. Lower, and repeat 12 times.

Switch legs.

Gunnar has also been the trainer that celebs like Kim Kardashian, Sofia Vergara and Jennifer Lopez turn to for his no nonsense and positive attitude and curve sculpting skills.

His diet and workout philosophy as a trainer is, "Shoot for 100% and you’ll end up at 80-85% and you’ll be great. Shoot for 80-85% and you’ll end up at 65-70% and you’ll be disappointed – regularly."

Duke, meanwhile, focused on fluid, elongating exercises, such as the “Goddess,” a knee lift into a back lunge lifted into an arabesque, which required both control and grace—two qualities Duke considers crucial for feeling sexy. The moves not only sculpted Johnson’s body, but also instilled in her a sense of confidence: post-workout, “Dakota would always say, ‘I’m walking like a cat,’” Duke recalls.

While filming in Vancouver and Seattle away from Peterson and Duke, Johnson mixed yoga classes with a 45-minute personalized routine from Duke. Key were light 3-to-5-pound hand weights; a 4-pound medicine ball, which she used for side lunges; and a chair to hold onto.

That 5am NYC @lgusamobile workout but it still feels like 2am to my west coast self! A post shared by Gunnar Peterson (@gunnarfitness) on Dec 14, 2016 at 5:35am PST

For Peterson, fitness is not just a weekend thing. "Get a plan and get after it."

Fitness is not just a weekend thing. Get a plan and get after it. @gatorade @underarmour @gymgo_fitness #readthewritingonthewall A post shared by Gunnar Peterson (@gunnarfitness) on Feb 4, 2017 at 6:29am PST

Gunnar Peterson strongly recommends sticking to foods as close to their natural state as possible. "Light proteins, light complex carbs and fruit that is high in antioxidants (ex. Blueberries) in the morning; clean carbs, veggies and light protein midday; and veggies and protein in the evening."

"Refined sugar is white death! It’s so hard on the body.It spikes insulin levels and encourages fat storage!", Gunnar writes on his blog.

A mix of multi-joint strength movements (push-ups, squats, lunges, rows) coupled with high intensity bouts of cardio. Leave it all on the gym floor.