How To Eat Clean: 5 Nutrition Experts To Follow On Instagram

First published: January 16, 2017, 9:52 AM IST | Updated: 32 mins ago
Image: Instagram/ Angela Liddon

As meticulous and taxing as it may sound, one of the perks of the cumbersome process of losing weight is that it might make you incorporate healthy and clean eating habits in your routine and with these nutritionists, dieticians, and health-coach-powered Instagram accounts, you'll have a sneak peek into how the experts really eat and fill up your feed with good-for-you (beautiful) clean eats.

@ohsheglows

Canadian foodie Angela Liddon is an Instagram star, nutritionist, and author of New York Times best-selling cook book, Oh She Glows. “One of those people who prefers to eat something sweet in the middle of the day” she surprisingly loves carbs and is absolutely a delight to follow for those nutritious recipes that pervade her instagram account.

(Oh, Ladycakes takeover, 2/5) By the time 10AM rolls around my stomach is grumbling and I'm ready for second breakfast (and second coffee, too). Depending on the intensity of my workout that morning, I'll have anything from a small bowl of muesli and homemade coconut yogurt to a giant protein waffle that's loaded with nut butter and stewed fruit. Most times, though, I opt for something on the smaller side because I can't stand being bogged down by a big breakfast. Chia pudding is a favorite because it's quick, easy, and packs a lotta punch. This one is made with unsweetened vanilla almond milk and pure maple syrup, and I throw in some maca, lucuma, and beet powder for good measure. I top it off with coconut whipped cream and a sprinkle of whatever it is I have hanging around the pantry—in this case, @sevensundaysmn muesli, flaked coconut, and fresh fruit. — @ohladycakes #osgtakeover

A photo posted by Angela Liddon (@ohsheglows) on

@fannetasticfood

Registered dietician and fitness buff Anne Mauney shares photos of both her workouts and recipes on her feed. This marathoner, yogi, hiker, adventurer is sure to give you some goals for life.

@leesupercharged

Bestselling Cook Book Author and Nutritionist Lee Holmes is also a Whole Food chef, Yoga & Meditation teacher . This wandress and foodie could be a great help for those looking forward to shedding pounds.

@joyoushealth

Joy McCarthy is the inspiring certified holistic nutritionist and bestselling author of "JOYOUS HEALTH: Eat & Live Well without Dieting", she is also a faculty member at the Institute of Holistic Nutrition, an international speaker and regularly contributes her health expertise to many North American publications, television and radio shows.

@thenaturalnutritionist

Australian-based Steph Lowe is self-described as "addicted to cashew butter, smoothies, and sweet potato," and her Instagram feed is proof of her passion! In addition to beautifully balanced recipes, Steph also shares plenty of inspirational quotes to make you smile as you scroll.

When a 36 degree day calls for hours of program writing, multiple iced lattes and my favourite @left__field dish are essential LTD

A photo posted by Steph Lowe BSpExSc GDipHumNutr (@thenaturalnutritionist) on

