How To Stick To Your New Year Resolution To Get Fitter

Being healthy is more than just making the right food choices - it's also about supplementing healthy food choices with increased participation in physical activity, says an expert, who feels a few exercise trends must be incorporated into one's daily life.

Susan Bowerman, Director of Worldwide Nutrition Education and Training, Herbalife, has shared tips and trends for those who resolve to be fitter in the New Year, but lose interest with time.

* Ditch the office chair: Just because you work in an office setting, it doesn't mean you can't be active. Adding more activity to your day can be as easy as standing at your desk while you make phone calls, holding walking meetings, or even taking the stairs instead of the elevator.

* Take a walk at lunch: To combat afternoon slumps in energy and focus, take a walk during your lunch hour. A recent study, published in the Scandinavian Journal of Medicine and Science in Sports, showed that lunchtime strolls can boost people's moods and ability to handle stress at work. If you combine your walk with a meal replacement shake, you are getting a convenient meal while getting some exercise.

* Eat more mindfully: Eating mindfully means that you pay attention to the foods you choose in order to properly fuel your body. Establish regular eating habits and follow a few simple rules for a healthier diet -- include plenty of vegetables and whole fruits at meals and snacks, limit your intake of fats and sweets, make sure to feed your muscles with protein, and drink plenty of water.

* Challenge yourself: Sign up for races such as community 5ks, mud runs, obstacle course races and triathlons to put your body to the test.

* Join online. The tech fit industry jumped to new heights in 2016 and proved to be a very practical solution for so many people. It's now easier than ever to work out with a fitness star in a foreign country from the comfort of your own home, or use a fitness app for guidance. With live streaming, get ready to travel, without a passport, for a fitness class.

* Be balanced: The focus in fitness is becoming centered on overall wellness and not just a 'quick fix' fitness programme. And the same holds true for diet too. There will be a rise in more balanced routines that encompass simple old-school time tested exercise, complemented by a healthy diet that is rooted in balanced nutrition, promoting a healthy, active lifestyle.

* Explore more fusion: We envision seeing more 'fusion style' classes and programmes being developed. These include several elements of fitness programming such as yoga-strength, Pilates- yoga, cardio with strength, et al.