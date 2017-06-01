Kareena-Amrita and Other Bollywood Besties Who Gym Together And Slay Together

We all know that the best way to maintain a workout schedule is to exercise with a partner. And if you have been avoiding the gym this summer, these Bollywood BFF's latest instagram posts will bring you right on the track. Check out the B-town duo's health inspiration and set some fitness goals for both of you.

Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora

Amrita recently shared some heavy workout videos of Bebo sweating it out and we can't thank her enough. The two yummy mummies perform kettlebell squats, strength training like heavy rope workout, a solid core workout and much more.

Kettle bell squats ....burnnnnnn 💪🏻🏃🏼‍♀️💪🏻🏃🏼‍♀️ #andthenweyak A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on May 29, 2017 at 1:00am PDT

Malaika Arora Khan, Sara Ali Khan and Namrata Purohit

Malaika Arora Khan is definitely one of the fittest Bollywood celebs in the industry. The actor often shares her workout regime on Instagram to motivate others. Malaika shared picture of her fun workout session with her bestie & fitness trainer Namrata Purohit and Sara Ali Khan. The trio is hanging holding the gym bar and looked happy indulging in the fun activity.

3 monkeys jus hanging.....don't ask me why,but we had fun🐒🐒🐒....ones name #saraalikhan .....the other @namratapurohit A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on May 29, 2017 at 2:00am PDT

Anusha Dandekar and Lauren Gottlieb

Another duo Anusha and Lauren, seem to be learning ballet together. We’d so love to know the timeline of this new friendship.

#balletbeautiful with this one @laurengottlieb 💗 A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on May 18, 2017 at 5:11am PDT

Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan

From the looks of it, and from the hints by the hashtags, we can assume that the two ladies are workout buddies. But their friendship is not limited to the gym, as the second picture shows them all decked up – ready to bring the house down at Karan Johar’s birthday bash that was held last night.

Keeping it classy by day and night. Photo and idea courtesy - my fav Khan ! 💁🏻👯💥#gameonpoint #beforeandafterashower #workhardtoplayharder #howweroll A post shared by Nimrat Kaur (@nimratofficial) on May 27, 2017 at 3:30am PDT

Shraddha Kapoor and Tejaswini Kolhapure

Shraddha and her aunt, Tejaswini Kolhapure too, are work out buddies. They go to the same instructor as Nimrat and Sara, that's, Cindy Jourdain.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

Who said, your hubby can't be your gym bestie? Infact, a couple that works out together, stays together.

He's got my back always! Hanging leg raises💪🏼 Thank you @mamtaanand10 for this fun clip 😝 #loveyourself A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on May 13, 2017 at 2:38am PDT

Working out just becomes bearable if you have a gym bestie around. Isn't it?