Kareena-Amrita and Other Bollywood Besties Who Gym Together And Slay Together
Image Courtesy: Instagram/ amuaroraofficial
We all know that the best way to maintain a workout schedule is to exercise with a partner. And if you have been avoiding the gym this summer, these Bollywood BFF's latest instagram posts will bring you right on the track. Check out the B-town duo's health inspiration and set some fitness goals for both of you.
Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora
Amrita recently shared some heavy workout videos of Bebo sweating it out and we can't thank her enough. The two yummy mummies perform kettlebell squats, strength training like heavy rope workout, a solid core workout and much more.
Malaika Arora Khan, Sara Ali Khan and Namrata Purohit
Malaika Arora Khan is definitely one of the fittest Bollywood celebs in the industry. The actor often shares her workout regime on Instagram to motivate others. Malaika shared picture of her fun workout session with her bestie & fitness trainer Namrata Purohit and Sara Ali Khan. The trio is hanging holding the gym bar and looked happy indulging in the fun activity.
Anusha Dandekar and Lauren Gottlieb
Another duo Anusha and Lauren, seem to be learning ballet together. We’d so love to know the timeline of this new friendship.
Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan
From the looks of it, and from the hints by the hashtags, we can assume that the two ladies are workout buddies. But their friendship is not limited to the gym, as the second picture shows them all decked up – ready to bring the house down at Karan Johar’s birthday bash that was held last night.
Shraddha Kapoor and Tejaswini Kolhapure
Shraddha and her aunt, Tejaswini Kolhapure too, are work out buddies. They go to the same instructor as Nimrat and Sara, that's, Cindy Jourdain.
Welcoming the hot new duo to the camp @shraddhakapoor & Tejaswini ❤You guys are making one hot family! Good job today 👊🏻 #cindysbootcamp #functionaltraining #crosstraining #conditioning #strength #bodyweight #flexibility #mobility #ballet #yoga #crossfit #martialarts #muaythai #training #fitness #coach #kettlebells #trx #workout #motivation #inspiration #strongmind #strongbody #healthyeating #nutrition #lifestyle #strongisthenewsexy #bollywood #bollywooddance #bollywoodfilms
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover
Who said, your hubby can't be your gym bestie? Infact, a couple that works out together, stays together.
Working out just becomes bearable if you have a gym bestie around. Isn't it?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Champions Trophy 2017: Dhawan Can't Wait to Take on Pakistan
- Wonder Woman: Will DC’s First Female Superhero Film Break the Ceiling?
- GST Effect: Ford Figo, Aspire, EcoSport Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 30,000
- Anushka Sharma Raises The Hotness Quotient In Her Latest Photoshoot
- 'Don't Know What's Going on Between Kohli and Kumble'