Kareena Kapoor Khan's Jacket And Post Workout Glow Is A Perfect Combination

After powering through her pregnancy without a maternity break, actor Kareena Kapoor is back about town looking as radiant as ever. The 36-year-old-actress who turned first-time-mum on December 20 is religiously following her yoga and pilates class and, she's even confident that she'll be back in picture-perfect shape in seven months.

Kareena who is gearing up for her next release 'Veere Di Wedding' was recently spotted exiting a yoga session and she was glowing as usual. Trust Bebo to make even casual look so fab. She was wearing a pair of skinny black sweat pants paired with a white slogan tee. Her distressed denim jacket was surely a hot siren in street style. What fixed our eyes was her enviable moon-like glowing skin post the yoga session. Check her recent picture here:

We will like to give it to this lady for her determination to lose those extra kilos post pregnancy and looking like a million bucks already.