Lady Gaga,Lady Diana, and Other Stars Who Battled Eating Disorders

Eating disorders are serious emotional and physical problems that can have life-threatening consequences and these disorders include extreme emotions, attitudes, and behaviors surrounding weight and food issues. Be it a princess or a pauper, nobody is immune and can fall victim to this mental illness. And celebrities are certainly no exception because these people we admire as stars haven't been spared either.

Lady Gaga

The singer and actress Lady Gaga was a victim of anorexia and bulimia since she was just 15 when the Grammy winner was just beginning her career.

But eventually she battled it and back in 2014 revealed to Harper’s Bazaar in an interview, "I don’t have an eating disorder anymore, I am better with food."

Her Born This Way Foundation helps connect the struggling youth with resources to help with body image, bullying and more.

In 2013, Lady Gaga launched a section of her website entitled “Body Revolution”, where she encouraged her fans to share photos of themselves and embrace what they considered to be their flaws

Lady Diana

The princesses of hearts, Lady Diana went through a tough battle with bulimia after her fairy-tale wedding with the Britain’s Prince Charles. For the world, she was a beautiful wife and a doting mother of two, but behind close doors she was consumed with insecurities about her body.

In the 1990’s, she struggled to raise awareness about the terrifying issue. Till this date, the late princess remains the biggest advocate of the fight against ‘eating disorders’.

What are the signs of Bulimia Nervosa?

Frequent episodes of consuming very large amount of food followed by behaviors to prevent weight gain, such as self-induced vomiting.

A feeling of being out of control during the binge-eating episodes.

Self-esteem overly related to body image.

Demi Lovato

Since Demi Lovato was treated for bulimia and anorexia in 2010, she seems to have become an unofficial spokesperson for young women with eating disorders. Demi told Daily Mail in an interview, "I almost went back to rehab for my eating disorder last summer. I was obsessing over food and terrified of it at the same time. It's been difficult". As part of her recovery process, this outspoken role model is now focusing on her overall health and fitness.

What are the signs of Anorexia Nervosa?

Inadequate food intake leading to a weight that is clearly too low.

Intense fear of weight gain, obsession with weight and persistent behavior to prevent weight gain.

Self-esteem overly related to body image.

Inability to appreciate the severity of the situation.

Kate Winslet

Known for boldly flaunting her voluptuous curves with sheer confidence, actress Kate Winslet has in the past talked about the weight loss addiction she developed as a teenager, and has admitted to starving herself in order to win acting roles.

The actress was constantly bullied as the “Blubber” by her class-fellows for being fat and heavy which in turn triggered major depression leading to an eating disorder. She starved herself and used drugs for weight loss.

Kate realized she was merely abusing her body and now portrays a healthy body image. carpet,

Kesha

Musician Kesha wrote an in-depth piece for ELLE detailing her experience in an eating disorder rehabilitation centre. She wrote, “I’ve always tried to be a crusader for loving yourself, but I’d been finding it harder and harder to do personally. I felt like part of my job was to be as skinny as possible, and to make that happen, I had been abusing my body. I just wasn’t giving it the energy it needed to keep me healthy and strong. My brain told me to just suck it up and press on, but in my heart I knew that something had to change. So I made the decision to practise what I preach. I put my career on hold and sought treatment. I had to learn to treat my body with respect.”

What is Binge Eating Disorder?

Frequent episodes of consuming very large amounts of food but without behaviors to prevent weight gain, such as self-induced vomiting.

A feeling of being out of control during the binge eating episodes.

Feelings of strong shame or guilt regarding the binge eating.

Indications that the binge eating is out of control, such as eating when not hungry, eating to the point of discomfort, or eating alone because of shame about the behavior.

Other Specified Feeding or Eating Disorders

A feeding or eating disorder that causes significant distress or impairment, but does not meet the criteria for another feeding or eating disorder.

Examples include:

Atypical anorexia nervosa (weight is not below normal)

Bulimia nervosa (with less frequent behaviors)

Binge-eating disorder (with less frequent occurrences)

Purging disorder (purging without binge eating)

Night eating syndrome (excessive nighttime food consumption)

Additional Eating and Feeding Disorders

Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder

Pica

Rumination Disorder

Unspecified Feeding or Eating Disorder