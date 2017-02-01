LFW 2017: Look Forward to 'Healing Garments' On The Runway

Fashion designer Reshma Merchant takes amalgamation of wellness and clothing to a different level with the incorporation of herbs in her new "non-toxic" line titled The White Collection. The designer has come up with the concept of 'healing garments' with herbs for the Lakme Fashion Week.

Herbs like neem, turmeric and jasmine will be incorporated in designer Reshma Merchant's line titled The White Rose Collection, which will be showcased at the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2017.

The designer will showcase her collection of "healing garments" under her label, House of Milk (HOM)--a boutique lifestyle brand co-founded by Merchant and Priyanka Kaul Lakdawala.

My sister (Yoko Ono) attending the launch of Healing Garments at @wendellrodricks - Design Space in Goa. #reshmmerchant #healinggarments #houseofmilk #johnlennon A photo posted by Reshma Merchant (@reshmamerchant) on Nov 8, 2016 at 3:15am PST

Healing Garments, combine minimalistic designs and the goodness of non-toxic fabric with the additional benefit of Ayurvedic herbs, while Wearable Art, is an exclusive collection of jewellery and accessories.

"With our healing garments, we are reviving a 2000-year-old craft and we will be presenting a very sophisticated, luxurious, one-of-a-kind healing collection," Merchant said in a statement.

Leaf DNA Collection The fluid yet stark motif is inspired by traditional botanical illustrations of leaves and pays homage to the sacred geometry of nature. #houseofmilk #healinggarments #leafdna #botanical #botanicaldesign #fashion #indiandesigner #indianfashion A photo posted by Reshma Merchant (@reshmamerchant) on Sep 11, 2016 at 11:44am PDT

Ancient Ayurvedic tradition of detoxifying fabric while enriching it with the additional benefit of wellness, is the mantra for the garments.

HOM has collaborated with experts of this practice to customise bolts of silk, linen and cotton spun with hand-picked herbs such as neem leaves, aloe vera, nochi leaves, curry leaves, turmeric, adhatoda, lavender, and jasmine among several others. The result is a collection of fabrics which are therapeutic to the mind, body and soul.