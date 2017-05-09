X

Los Angeles Company Recalls Deer-Antler Tea After 2 Get Sick

Associated Press

Updated: May 9, 2017, 12:58 PM IST
Image for representational purpose. (Photo courtesy: Reuters)

The California Department of Public Health says a Los Angeles company is recalling tea made from deer antler after two people who drank it got sick.

State health officials said Monday that the tea may be contaminated with botulism, and they are investigating the two Orange County residents who became ill.

They say the company, U.S. Deer Antlers Exports and Imports Inc., sold the tea to acupuncturists and others in California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, North Carolina, Texas and Virginia.

The tea is sold in 6-inch by 4-inch plastic packaging with Korean language text and drawings of deer on it.

The health department says initial symptoms of botulism include blurred vision and sore throat, and that paralysis of muscles and difficulty swallowing and breathing can follow.

First Published: May 9, 2017, 12:58 PM IST
